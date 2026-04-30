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HomeTechnologyGadgetsSaving For iPhone 18 Pro Max? This Leaked Price Might Change Your Mind

Saving For iPhone 18 Pro Max? This Leaked Price Might Change Your Mind

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is still months away, but price leaks are already giving Indian buyers a reason to either get excited, or start saving early.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max expected September 2026 launch.
  • Prices may stay stable in India despite upgrades.
  • Pro models might start Rs 1.2-1.5 lakh range.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price: Apple’s next iPhone launch is still months away, but early leaks are already shaping expectations, especially around pricing. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to arrive in September 2026, and while upgrades look significant, the bigger talking point is how much buyers may need to spend. Reports suggest Apple could try to keep prices relatively stable in India, even with costly hardware improvements. 

This approach may help the company maintain demand in a price-sensitive market while still pushing premium features.

What Could Be The Expected Price Of iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max In India?

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro may start between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on storage. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could range from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh for higher-end variants. These figures indicate that Apple may avoid a sharp price increase compared to earlier Pro models.

However, this does not mean prices are flat across all versions. Higher storage options and advanced components could still push costs upward at the top end. 

Reports indicate Apple might absorb part of the rising production costs, especially for chips and camera hardware, to keep base pricing competitive. This pricing strategy aligns with Apple’s growing focus on Pro models as its main revenue drivers.

Why Apple May Avoid A Big Price Hike This Year?

Despite major upgrades like a new chip and improved cameras, Apple appears cautious about increasing prices aggressively. One reason is rising competition in the premium smartphone segment, where brands are offering high-end features at slightly lower prices.

Another factor is the cost of manufacturing. Advanced components like next-generation processors and camera systems are becoming more expensive. Instead of passing all costs to buyers, Apple may balance margins with volume, especially in markets like India.

This also reflects a broader strategy where Pro models carry premium value but remain within a familiar price band. If the leaks hold true, buyers could see meaningful upgrades without a drastic jump in starting prices, though top-tier variants may still stretch budgets.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected to be released?

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are anticipated to launch in September 2026.

What is the estimated price range for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in India?

The iPhone 18 Pro might start between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, while the Pro Max could range from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh.

Will there be a significant price increase for the iPhone 18 Pro models compared to previous versions?

Apple may attempt to keep prices relatively stable in India despite hardware improvements. However, higher storage options could still increase costs.

Why might Apple avoid a large price hike for the iPhone 18 Pro series?

Apple may be absorbing some production cost increases to maintain demand in price-sensitive markets and to stay competitive against rivals offering high-end features at lower prices.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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