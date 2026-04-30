Saving For iPhone 18 Pro Max? This Leaked Price Might Change Your Mind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max expected September 2026 launch.

Prices may stay stable in India despite upgrades.

Pro models might start Rs 1.2-1.5 lakh range.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price: Apple’s next iPhone launch is still months away, but early leaks are already shaping expectations, especially around pricing. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to arrive in September 2026, and while upgrades look significant, the bigger talking point is how much buyers may need to spend. Reports suggest Apple could try to keep prices relatively stable in India, even with costly hardware improvements.

This approach may help the company maintain demand in a price-sensitive market while still pushing premium features.

What Could Be The Expected Price Of iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max In India?

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro may start between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on storage. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could range from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh for higher-end variants. These figures indicate that Apple may avoid a sharp price increase compared to earlier Pro models.

However, this does not mean prices are flat across all versions. Higher storage options and advanced components could still push costs upward at the top end.

Reports indicate Apple might absorb part of the rising production costs, especially for chips and camera hardware, to keep base pricing competitive. This pricing strategy aligns with Apple’s growing focus on Pro models as its main revenue drivers.

Why Apple May Avoid A Big Price Hike This Year?

Despite major upgrades like a new chip and improved cameras, Apple appears cautious about increasing prices aggressively. One reason is rising competition in the premium smartphone segment, where brands are offering high-end features at slightly lower prices.

Another factor is the cost of manufacturing. Advanced components like next-generation processors and camera systems are becoming more expensive. Instead of passing all costs to buyers, Apple may balance margins with volume, especially in markets like India.

This also reflects a broader strategy where Pro models carry premium value but remain within a familiar price band. If the leaks hold true, buyers could see meaningful upgrades without a drastic jump in starting prices, though top-tier variants may still stretch budgets.