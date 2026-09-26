UP Polls 2027: Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Modi, JP Nadda In Delhi, Election Strategy Discussed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yogi Adityanath met PM Modi, Nadda amid 2027 election preparations.

Discussions covered PM's upcoming UP projects, BJP organisational work.

Visit follows trade show, BJP's ongoing grassroots mobilisation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a series of meetings in the national capital on Saturday, including meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, amid intensified Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath first met PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's official residence. He later met Union Minister JP Nadda.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister described his meeting with Nadda as a courtesy call.

"Courtesy meeting with Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda ji in New Delhi today," Yogi wrote.

According to sources, discussions during the Chief Minister's meeting with PM Modi also included the Prime Minister's upcoming programmes in Uttar Pradesh and preparations for major projects in the state. Election preparations were also discussed.

BIDA Jhansi Inauguration On Agenda

The Uttar Pradesh government is reportedly preparing for PM Modi to inaugurate BIDA Jhansi. Preparations are also underway for the Prime Minister to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several major projects in Uttar Pradesh.

The latest meeting comes nearly two months after Yogi Adityanath met PM Modi in Delhi on August 8.

While the meeting has prompted political speculation ahead of the Assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath described his meeting with the Prime Minister as a courtesy call.

"I paid a courtesy call on the world's most popular politician, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi today," Yogi said in a social media post.

He added, "Your guidance always gives me new energy to build a 'New Uttar Pradesh."

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, saying, "My heartfelt gratitude to you, Prime Minister, for your valuable time."

Yogi To Meet Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin

During his Delhi visit, Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

The meetings come amid the BJP's ongoing organisational preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the party focusing on grassroots mobilisation and coordination between the government and its organisation.

Earlier this week, Yogi Adityanath and Nitin Nabin reviewed the BJP's organisational preparations in Meerut.

The meeting assessed preparations at the booth, Shakti Kendra, Mandal and district levels, while Nabin also interacted with party workers.

Trade Show Meeting With Global Companies

The Chief Minister's Delhi visit comes a day after he and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 in Greater Noida.

During the event, Yogi held a round-table meeting with companies from Russia, Vietnam, Belarus, Japan, Singapore and other partner countries and invited them to invest in Uttar Pradesh's defence, pharmaceuticals, aviation, medical devices, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

At the trade show, Shah also highlighted the investment climate in Uttar Pradesh and credited the Yogi Adityanath government with improving the law-and-order situation in the state.

BJP’s Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan In UP

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is also conducting the month-long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life.

Yogi Adityanath had reviewed preparations for the campaign, which include beneficiary outreach, social-service initiatives, cultural programmes and youth engagement.

The campaign is part of the BJP's broader organisational activity in the state, with the party focusing on outreach and engagement at the grassroots level.

BJP Steps Up Ground-Level Preparations For 2027 Polls

The Chief Minister's latest Delhi visit comes against the backdrop of intensified BJP organisational preparations in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The party has been reviewing its organisational machinery at multiple levels, including booths, Shakti Kendras, Mandals and districts, while also focusing on grassroots mobilisation.

Yogi's meetings with the Prime Minister, Union ministers and BJP leadership come as the party works on coordination between the state government and its organisational structure ahead of the upcoming polls.