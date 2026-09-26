SIR Row: EC Clarifies Form 6 Dispute, Cabinet Secretary Letter; Announces Key Decisions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election Commission clarified Form 6 and Cabinet Secretary letter issues.

EC announced new processes for voters, officers, and meetings.

Commission plans special drive to enroll missing voters.

The Election Commission held a key meeting on Saturday amid ongoing controversies, with all three election commissioners in attendance.

According to information shared by the poll panel, the meeting concluded that the controversy surrounding Form 6 was not an issue. The Election Commission also said the Supreme Court had upheld the declaration accompanying Form 6.

The poll panel further clarified that the letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy decision of the Election Commission.

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Key Decisions Taken At EC Meeting

The Election Commission said the following decisions were taken by consensus:

SIR notices: Booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of people who received notices during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to collect documents. A hearing will generally not be required.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of people who received notices during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to collect documents. A hearing will generally not be required. Help desks: District Election Officers (DEOs) will set up help desks, as required, for people staying in night shelters, workers, the poor and homeless.

District Election Officers (DEOs) will set up help desks, as required, for people staying in night shelters, workers, the poor and homeless. Form 6 declaration: The arrangement of submitting a declaration along with Form 6 during SIR remains upheld by the Supreme Court.

The arrangement of submitting a declaration along with Form 6 during SIR remains upheld by the Supreme Court. ECINET review: A committee comprising a senior Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) and independent experts from IITs and IIMs will review ECINET.

A committee comprising a senior Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) and independent experts from IITs and IIMs will review ECINET. Claims and objections: The final deadline for claims and objections has been set as October 30 in Delhi and October 12 in Maharashtra.

The final deadline for claims and objections has been set as October 30 in Delhi and October 12 in Maharashtra. Meeting proceedings: Agendas for all Election Commission meetings will be circulated in advance, and proceedings of the meetings will be issued.

Agendas for all Election Commission meetings will be circulated in advance, and proceedings of the meetings will be issued. APAR reports: Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs) of all officials will be completed within the prescribed deadline of December 31 every year.

Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs) of all officials will be completed within the prescribed deadline of December 31 every year. Foreign travel: Election Commission approval will now be mandatory for foreign travel by officials.

Election Commission approval will now be mandatory for foreign travel by officials. Instructions to officials: Strict compliance with all instructions issued by the commissioners to officials will be ensured.

Special Drive To Add Missing Voters

The Election Commission will launch a special campaign after completion of the SIR to enrol voters who were left out, as well as new voters.

The poll panel also clarified that the letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the functioning of a deputed officer and was not connected to IT policy.

The Commission said all its decisions related to the nationwide SIR were taken unanimously.

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In Goa, BLOs are visiting homes to help voters who were left out fill Form 6.

The Election Commission said the press note was issued based on the decisions taken at its September 26 meeting and after approval by the full commission.