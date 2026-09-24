Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VR glasses offer extensive entertainment, gaming, sports content.

Meta Connect 2026 turned into a showcase of just how far the company wants to push wearable technology, artificial intelligence and virtual reality. The event brought a packed slate of hardware and software announcements, ranging from new Ray-Ban Meta glasses and AI-powered features to an entirely new pair of Meta VR Glasses designed for spatial computing.

The company also unveiled new Meta Glasses styles and collaborations, expanded the reach of its AI glasses lineup, detailed upcoming Muse capabilities and announced fresh gaming and entertainment experiences for its virtual reality ecosystem.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio Brings A New Focus On Sound

Meta has entered a new category with Ray-Ban Meta Audio, its first pair of glasses built specifically around an audio-first experience. The glasses use open-ear speakers and weigh 43g, with Clubmaster and Burbank designs available across 23 frame and lens combinations.

Users can also opt for prescription lenses. Meta has equipped the glasses with adjustable temple tips, interchangeable nose pads and overextension hinges, while battery life is claimed to reach up to 12 hours. The accompanying charging case can provide another 48 hours.

Pre-orders have opened at $349 (roughly Rs. 33,500), with shipments scheduled to begin from October 13.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 Gets A Camera And Battery Boost

The third-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses arrive with a slimmer build and a new action button that gives users faster access to Meta AI. The lineup includes 27 frame and lens combinations across Aviator, Zena and Wayfarer styles.

There is also a limited-edition Aviator model celebrating the frame's 90th anniversary.

Meta claims the new glasses can deliver up to nine hours of battery life. Six microphones are designed to help with background noise during calls and voice interactions, while the 12-megapixel camera can record 3K Ultra HD video and capture dynamic photos.

The company is also preparing Dolby Atmos video capture with 360-degree spatial audio for later this year. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 starts at $449 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

More Meta Glasses Are On The Way

Meta is expanding its glasses portfolio with additional frame designs and celebrity collaborations. New Capri and Nova shapes will join editions associated with Kylie Jenner and LISA, with prices starting at $399 (roughly Rs. 38,300).

The limited-edition Meta Fury will initially be available through Connect and Meta Labs. Meanwhile, Meta Adventurer is priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 23,900) and will go on sale on October 23.

The company's international expansion is also gathering pace. Meta Glasses are headed to Singapore, South Korea, Mexico and the UAE, with Brazil next on the roadmap.

Meta expects its combined Ray-Ban, Oakley and Meta Glasses portfolio to cross 100 AI glasses options by the end of 2026.

Meta VR Glasses Target Spatial Computing

The biggest hardware announcement was arguably Meta VR Glasses, a 100-gram spatial computing device designed to put a high-resolution display directly in front of the user's eyes without loading the entire computing hardware onto the frame.

Meta has moved the processor, battery and storage into an external puck, helping keep the glasses lighter. The device features a 5K micro-OLED display with 37 pixels per degree, pancake lenses, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon Reality Elite processor powers the glasses, while the external puck supports 45W charging and can deliver up to three hours of high-resolution media playback.

The interaction system is designed to go beyond traditional controllers. Users can operate the glasses using voice commands, eye movements and hand gestures. Multiple virtual displays can be created, while a desk or table can function as a keyboard and touchpad. Full-colour passthrough keeps the user's physical surroundings visible.

More than 75 games are expected to support hand controls at launch, while Xbox Cloud Gaming will bring access to hundreds of additional titles.

Movies, Streaming And Sports Get A Major VR Push

Meta is also positioning the VR glasses as an entertainment device. Support for IMAX Enhanced content and 3D films will be included, with Disney+ planning to bring 3D titles including The Avengers and Black Panther from November in select markets.

The Disney Immersive Cinema app will also offer VR Enhanced versions of Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: A New Hope.

Several major streaming platforms are joining the ecosystem, including Prime Video, YouTube, DIRECTV, AMC+, Crunchyroll, Plex, ESPN and Tubi. Peacock, HBO Max and Paramount+ are also expected to bring 3D catalogues to the platform.

Meta said it is working with James Cameron and Lightstorm Vision on additional 3D films planned for 2027.

Sports will be another major part of the pitch. Meta announced 8K, 180-degree Immersive Sports broadcasts developed with ESPN. College football will arrive first on Meta Quest, with MLB, NBC Sports, TNT Sports and UFC among the other planned partners.

Meta expects more than 100 immersive live sporting events to be available each year after launch.

Meta VR Glasses are scheduled to go on sale in spring 2027 for $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,24,600).

Muse Expands From AI Assistant To AI Agent

Meta's Muse AI agent is also getting a broader role across the company's AI glasses. In the coming months, Muse will allow users to interact with the agent using what the glasses' camera sees.

The company is adding real-time voice conversations, a Realtime Avatar, an email address and computer-use capabilities on Mac. Muse will also connect with services including Walmart, Best Buy, Expedia, Instacart, Notion, GitHub and Box.

Meta is additionally developing a standalone device called the Muse Charm, expanding the company's ambitions around AI-powered wearables beyond glasses.

AI Glasses Get Hearing And Navigation Features

Meta is adding more practical capabilities to supported AI glasses. In the US, adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to use FDA-cleared hearing enhancement.

The feature will cost $149.99 (roughly Rs. 14,400) or be offered through a Meta One subscription, with HSA and FSA eligibility.

Other additions include guided running and cycling, nutrition tracking, shopping assistance, landmark-based navigation and custom audio controls. Ray-Ban Display users in the US and Canada will also receive voice-based cycling and public transport directions later this month.

Beat Saber Gets Its Biggest Change In Years

Gaming was another major part of Meta's Connect showcase. Beat Saber is preparing for a significant update across Meta VR Glasses and Meta Quest next spring.

The update introduces Flux, a new hand-tracking-focused mode, alongside the game's first major visual overhaul and logo change in almost a decade.

Meta also announced a new batch of VR games, including Cardmada, Dice Throne Digital, Dragon Grove, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, Supernatural, Tetris Effect: Mixed Realities and Two Point Hospital.

With new hardware, AI agents, entertainment partnerships and gaming experiences all arriving across its ecosystem, Meta Connect 2026 offered a clear look at the company's expanding bet on glasses and spatial computing.