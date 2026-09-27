Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran proposed a roadmap; Trump reportedly rejected the plan.

Iran awaits formal US response for reopening Hormuz.

Iran's conditions essential; indirect diplomacy continues via mediators.

Iran is awaiting a formal response from the United States to its seven-day roadmap for ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, even as US President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected the proposal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Araghchi said Tehran had taken note of Trump's reaction but had not yet received an official US position through mediators. He said Iran would take a final decision after receiving Washington's formal response.

The comments came after The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire. Al Jazeera also reported that Tehran was waiting for a formal US response through mediators.

Araghchi said any decision by Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would depend on its conditions being met.

“Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met,” he was quoted as saying.

“Only a negotiated solution can get them (the US) out of this deadlock; that is our position,” he added, according to Al Jazeera.

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Trump Rejects Proposed Arrangement

Trump has rejected the proposed arrangement concerning the reopening of the strategically important maritime route. According to the Iranian state-affiliated Student News Network (SNN), Trump said, “I reject this agreement.”

“They want an agreement to be made under which the Strait of Hormuz is immediately opened, because they are severely failing,” he added.

The reported rejection came after Iran put forward its seven-day roadmap at the United Nations General Assembly. The proposal seeks to end hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and subsequently begin comprehensive negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.

Under the roadmap, Iran has linked the reopening of the waterway to US actions and the fulfilment of conditions agreed upon by Tehran. Araghchi had said the proposal was based on the memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the US in June.

Report Says Trump Could Resume Bombing

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, has also reported that Trump told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after the November US midterm elections. The report said Trump was sceptical about whether Iran would meet US demands.

The report came days after Trump threatened to “annihilate” Iran during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Despite the reported rejection, indirect diplomatic contacts between the two sides have continued through mediators. Qatar and Pakistan have been involved in relaying messages between Washington and Tehran, according to reports.

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Seven-Day Plan For Hormuz, Nuclear Talks

Araghchi had said on Thursday that Iran had offered a seven-day plan to end the conflict in West Asia. The proposal would also seek to reopen the Strait of Hormuz before comprehensive talks on Iran's nuclear programme begin.

The Iranian foreign minister told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that the proposal was similar to the MoU reached between Washington and Tehran in June.

Under the roadmap, Iran would reopen the Strait after the agreed conditions were fulfilled, while the two sides would move towards negotiations on a broader agreement. The earlier June arrangement, however, collapsed within weeks after disagreements over the terms and the status of the waterway.

For now, Tehran says it is waiting for a formal US position before deciding its next step, while the reported rejection by Trump has left the seven-day roadmap in uncertainty.