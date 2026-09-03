Xiaomi 18 Fold Takes The Lead, Set To Debut Before Apple's Much-Hyped iPhone Ultra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xiaomi 18 Fold launches September 7, featuring wide folding design.

Confirmed features include XRing O3 SoC, 7.58/5.38-inch displays.

Leaks suggest Leica Summilux lenses, versatile triple-camera setup.

Xiaomi aims for premium flagship, competing with rivals.

Xiaomi 18 Fold: Xiaomi is moving ahead of Apple in the race to bring a new wide-format foldable smartphone to market. The company has confirmed that its Xiaomi 18 Fold will be unveiled on September 7, putting its launch just days ahead of Apple’s expected event and the much-rumoured arrival of the company’s first foldable iPhone.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch Date Confirmed

Xiaomi has officially announced September 7 as the launch date for the Xiaomi 18 Fold, while also offering an early look at the handset’s design. The device adopts the wide, passport-style folding format that has increasingly become a focus for premium smartphone makers.

Samsung has already established itself in this category, while Apple is widely expected to enter the segment with its own foldable device. Xiaomi’s decision to reveal the 18 Fold before Apple’s anticipated announcement gives the Chinese smartphone maker an opportunity to capture attention before the iPhone Fold potentially makes its debut.

The company has also confirmed some of the hardware powering the new foldable. The Xiaomi 18 Fold is set to feature the XRing O3 SoC, which Xiaomi says brings upgrades to CPU, GPU and NPU performance. The smartphone will reportedly include a 7.58-inch internal display and a 5.38-inch external screen.

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Leica Cameras Could Make Xiaomi's Foldable Stand Out

Photography could be another major focus for Xiaomi with the upcoming foldable. Recent leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 18 Fold may feature Leica Summilux lenses, continuing Xiaomi’s established partnership with the German camera brand.

According to Digital Chat Station, the smartphone could arrive with a triple-camera arrangement designed to cover a broad range of shooting situations. The setup is said to include a primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom and an ultrawide camera with a 17mm focal length.

Such a combination would give users a dedicated option for standard photography, zoom shots and wider scenes. For a foldable smartphone, the reported configuration could make the Xiaomi 18 Fold particularly versatile.

Camera Details Are Still Unconfirmed

The camera specifications currently remain part of the rumour cycle rather than confirmed Xiaomi specifications. Digital Chat Station has previously shared accurate information related to Xiaomi products, but the leaked details should still be treated cautiously until the company officially reveals the complete hardware.

That means the reported Leica Summilux branding, camera specifications and other unconfirmed details could potentially change before the smartphone reaches consumers.

Xiaomi Wants A Flagship-Level Foldable

Xiaomi’s approach suggests that the company wants the 18 Fold to compete as more than simply a large-screen folding phone. The combination of a new flagship-oriented chipset, sizeable displays and a Leica-backed camera system indicates an attempt to position the device as a premium smartphone in its own right.

The timing also gives Xiaomi an interesting advantage. With the Xiaomi 18 Fold arriving on September 7, the company will get its announcement out before Apple is expected to showcase its own foldable ambitions.

For Xiaomi, the launch could therefore be about more than introducing another foldable. It could be an early statement in what is shaping up to be a closely watched battle for the next generation of wide-screen foldable smartphones.