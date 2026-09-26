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English NewsNewsIndia'Our Right To Defend Ourselves Will Be Exercised': Jaishankar's Warning To Pakistan At UNGA

'Our Right To Defend Ourselves Will Be Exercised': Jaishankar's Warning To Pakistan At UNGA

Jaishankar addressed the 81st session of the UNGA and took the global stage to do an indirect attack on Pakistan and again spoke about sponsoring terrorism and also gave warning.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jaishankar demanded accountability for state-sponsored terrorism at UNGA.
  • He stressed India's right to defend against terrorism.
  • He called for West Asia stability, supporting a two-state solution.
  • Jaishankar highlighted India's inclusive growth, contributing to global SDGs.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Pakistan over terrorism while addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying governments that promote terrorism must be held accountable.

Jaishankar said terrorism remains a persistent threat to peace, particularly when it is state-sponsored and has a cross-border dimension.

“Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism,” Jaishankar said, stressing the need to expose and counter the financial networks supporting terrorism.

‘Our Right To Defend Ourselves Will Be Exercised’

Jaishankar said a “serial practitioner of terrorism” had misrepresented facts before the UN General Assembly and attempted to normalise terrorism and seek immunity from its consequences.

“That will not stand. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised,” he said.

“Friendship and goodwill cannot coexist with terrorism, and understandings premised on that will naturally be called into question,” Jaishankar added, saying it was the responsibility of the perpetrator of terrorism to “mend its ways”.

Jaishankar Calls For Stability, Security

Addressing wider global conflicts, Jaishankar said tensions and violence continued in West Asia and stressed that a lasting peace requires a two-state solution.

He said India was contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people while also remaining prepared to support efforts related to food and energy security.

“Peace is not just the absence of war,” Jaishankar said, warning that continuous threats and pressures leave the world “on the edge of an abyss”.

He called for stronger stability, security and predictability as crucial elements for creating an environment conducive to peace.

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Development

Jaishankar said every UN member must consider what it can contribute to addressing the challenges facing the world.

He highlighted India’s inclusive growth and development, saying progress in health, nutrition and education, along with access to drinking water, electricity, roads and housing, has advanced the prospects of one-sixth of humanity.

According to Jaishankar, such progress also contributes to improving global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's stance on governments promoting terrorism at the UNGA?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that governments promoting terrorism must be held accountable. He emphasized a zero-tolerance approach and the need to counter financial networks supporting terrorism.

What did Jaishankar say about achieving lasting peace in West Asia?

Jaishankar stated that a lasting peace in West Asia requires a two-state solution. He also mentioned India's contributions to humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.

How did Jaishankar highlight India's contribution to global challenges?

Jaishankar emphasized India's inclusive growth and development, which has improved prospects for one-sixth of humanity. This progress contributes to global Sustainable Development Goal outcomes.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live JAISHANKAR Jaishankar At UNGA
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