India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Rahul Gandhi Wants Power At Any Cost’: Sambit Patra Hits Back At Congress Over ECI Row

‘Rahul Gandhi Wants Power At Any Cost’: Sambit Patra Hits Back At Congress Over ECI Row

BJP’s Sambit Patra attacked Congress and Rahul Gandhi after the ECI meeting, alleging the party seeks power at any cost and has targeted constitutional institutions.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP welcomed ECI's statement, accusing Congress of seeking power.
  • Patra criticized Congress's ECI arguments, citing Supreme Court ruling.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday reacted to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) statement following its key meeting on September 26, saying the clarification had “separated milk from water” over the issues surrounding the poll panel.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, alleging that gaining power at any cost is the Congress leader’s primary objective.

Sambit Patra Targets Congress Over ECI Row

Speaking at a press conference after the ECI meeting, Patra said the Congress had shown a lack of maturity in presenting its arguments.

He said the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on May 27, 2026, and claimed that all three election commissioners were united on the issue. He also pointed to the consensus reached at the commissioners’ meeting on Saturday.

Patra alleged that the Congress’ attacks despite these developments reflected a lack of political maturity.

‘Congress Wants Power At Any Cost’

Patra said the Congress was not acting out of innocence but was willing to “go to any extent” to gain power.

“Somewhere, the Congress party lacks maturity in presenting its issues,” he said, adding that attacks on democracy and constitutional institutions should not be carried out in this manner.

Patra Accuses Congress Of Targeting Institutions

Patra alleged that since 2014, the Congress had attacked several institutions. He claimed that the party and some parties associated with it had also questioned the armed forces over the surgical strikes and air strikes and demanded proof.

He further alleged that the Congress had targeted the Supreme Court and other constitutional institutions.

‘Can’t Win, So Let’s Spoil The Game’

Patra said people understand why the Congress is raising these issues and alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s objective is to gain power.

“Can’t Win, So Let’s Spoil the Game,” Patra said, describing what he called Rahul Gandhi’s approach.

He added that attacking constitutional institutions would not be accepted by the people of India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sambit Patra accuse the Congress of lacking?

Sambit Patra alleged that the Congress lacked maturity in presenting its arguments concerning the Election Commission. He also claimed they lacked political maturity.

What specific allegations did Patra make against the Congress regarding institutions?

Patra alleged that since 2014, the Congress has attacked various institutions, including the armed forces and the Supreme Court.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 26 Sep 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission CEC Sambit Patra ECI CONGRESS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Death Threat To CM Mohan Yadav: Accused Arrested From Mumbai, Sent To 2-Day Remand
Death Threat To CM Mohan Yadav: Accused Arrested From Mumbai, Sent To 2-Day Remand
India
Muslim Personal Law Marriage No Shield From POCSO, BNS For Sex With Wife Under 18: Delhi HC
‘Person Who Is 16 Remains 16’: Delhi HC Rejects Muslim Marriage Defence In POCSO Case
India
SIR Row: EC Clarifies Form 6 Dispute, Cabinet Secretary Letter; Announces Key Decisions
SIR Row: EC Clarifies Form 6 Dispute, Cabinet Secretary Letter; Announces Decisions
India
INDIA Bloc To Meet Sept 30 Over EC, SIR Row; Move Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely In Works
INDIA Bloc To Meet Sept 30 Over EC, SIR Row; Move Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely In Works
Advertisement

Videos

Jaishankar UNGA Reply: Pakistani Journalist’s Terrorism Question Gets Sharp Response
Lucknow Heavy Rain: Tree Falls on Car Near KKC, Traffic Police Issue Safety Advisory
UP Politics: PM Modi Meets CM Yogi, Rajya Sabha Polls and 2027 Election Strategy in Focus
UP Politics: Yogi-Modi Meet in Delhi, Rajya Sabha Polls and 2027 Election on Agenda
Patiala Chitkara University: Missing Girls Rumour Sparks Night Protest, Police Deny Claim
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget