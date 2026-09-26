‘Rahul Gandhi Wants Power At Any Cost’: Sambit Patra Hits Back At Congress Over ECI Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP welcomed ECI's statement, accusing Congress of seeking power.

Patra criticized Congress's ECI arguments, citing Supreme Court ruling.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday reacted to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) statement following its key meeting on September 26, saying the clarification had “separated milk from water” over the issues surrounding the poll panel.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, alleging that gaining power at any cost is the Congress leader’s primary objective.

Sambit Patra Targets Congress Over ECI Row

Speaking at a press conference after the ECI meeting, Patra said the Congress had shown a lack of maturity in presenting its arguments.

He said the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on May 27, 2026, and claimed that all three election commissioners were united on the issue. He also pointed to the consensus reached at the commissioners’ meeting on Saturday.

Patra alleged that the Congress’ attacks despite these developments reflected a lack of political maturity.

‘Congress Wants Power At Any Cost’

Patra said the Congress was not acting out of innocence but was willing to “go to any extent” to gain power.

“Somewhere, the Congress party lacks maturity in presenting its issues,” he said, adding that attacks on democracy and constitutional institutions should not be carried out in this manner.

Patra Accuses Congress Of Targeting Institutions

Patra alleged that since 2014, the Congress had attacked several institutions. He claimed that the party and some parties associated with it had also questioned the armed forces over the surgical strikes and air strikes and demanded proof.

He further alleged that the Congress had targeted the Supreme Court and other constitutional institutions.

‘Can’t Win, So Let’s Spoil The Game’

Patra said people understand why the Congress is raising these issues and alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s objective is to gain power.

“Can’t Win, So Let’s Spoil the Game,” Patra said, describing what he called Rahul Gandhi’s approach.

He added that attacking constitutional institutions would not be accepted by the people of India.