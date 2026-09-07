Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple unveils iPhone 18 Pro, new products September 9.

iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders begin September 12, iOS 27.

Reviews arrive mid-September, sales begin September 18.

iPhone 18 Launch: Apple is gearing up for a packed September, with the company expected to unveil its next-generation iPhones, a new foldable model, Apple Watch updates and potentially refreshed AirPods. The launch cycle will begin with the company’s main hardware event on September 9 and continue through pre-orders, software updates, reviews and the eventual retail release of the new devices.

For buyers waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, the next few weeks could therefore be particularly busy. Here is the expected Apple September 2026 schedule, with all Pacific Time timings converted to Indian Standard Time (IST).

September 9: Apple’s Biggest Event Of The Year

Apple’s September keynote will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday, September 9. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to headline the presentation, while Apple could also unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone. Other products reportedly in line for the event include the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and potentially a new generation of AirPods.

Beyond the hardware itself, Apple is expected to answer several major questions during the presentation, including the name and design of its foldable iPhone, the available iPhone colors and pricing for the new models.

The keynote is expected to run for around 90 minutes. It will also mark a significant leadership moment, with Apple CEO John Ternus expected to take the central role in introducing the company's upcoming products.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said on September 6 that Executive Chairman Tim Cook is expected to attend the event but will not appear in its presentation video.

“Everything I’ve heard indicates that Cook will be in attendance in the VIP section for the Apple event screening next Wednesday, but that he will not be in the event video itself,” he said.

Gurman later added: “It makes sense,” Gurman went on: “Apple has carefully orchestrated this transition to make Ternus the face of the foldable iPhone and all the new products to come. Putting Cook in the presentation would just undermine that. So, no, Cook will not be in the video. When it comes to product introductions, it’s the John Ternus era.”

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September 12: iPhone 18 Pro Pre-Orders Expected

The next major date is expected to be Saturday, September 12, when Apple could open pre-orders for the new iPhone lineup.

Unlike the company's usual Friday pre-order schedule, this year's timeline has reportedly shifted. The keynote itself is taking place later than Apple's traditional Tuesday slot because of the Labor Day calendar, while September 11 also marks the 25th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Apple is therefore expected to avoid opening pre-orders on that date. Instead, pre-orders are predicted to begin at 12:30 pm IST on September 12, corresponding to midnight Pacific Time on Saturday.

If the prediction holds, customers in India will be able to place their orders shortly after noon on Saturday.

September 14: iOS 27 Could Arrive

Apple's hardware launch will be accompanied by the public release of iOS 27, which is expected to arrive on Monday, September 14.

The software has already progressed through developer testing, with Apple releasing an unusual eighth developer beta. iOS 27 will ship on the new iPhones while also supporting older models, going back to the iPhone 11.

Apple's software releases generally arrive at around 10 a.m. Pacific Time, which translates to 10:30 pm IST. However, the first release in a cycle can sometimes appear earlier, so users may want to begin checking for the update from approximately 8:30 pm IST.

Given the number of compatible iPhones, Apple's servers could face heavy demand once the update becomes available.

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September 15-16: iPhone 18 Pro Reviews Expected

Reviews of the new iPhones are expected to appear around September 15, although the embargo could potentially move to September 16.

The timing is not officially confirmed because Apple does not publicly announce review embargo schedules. Selected members of the press are expected to receive the new devices after the keynote, giving them limited time to test the hardware before reviews are published.

Last year, the review embargo lifted at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, equivalent to 5:30 pm IST. Apple could retain a similar timing this year, although the later keynote has raised the possibility of an additional day for reviewers.

The Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and new AirPods are also expected to receive their own review embargo, potentially on the day when the iPhone reviews do not go live.

September 18: iPhone 18 Pro Goes On Sale

The biggest date for consumers is expected to be Friday, September 18, when the iPhone 18 Pro and other new flagship iPhones are likely to officially hit stores.

Apple traditionally puts its flagship iPhones on sale on the Friday following the launch week, making September 18 the strongest candidate for this year's retail release.

The biggest uncertainty surrounds Apple's rumored foldable iPhone. While it could launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple may choose to release it later. The company is expected to clarify its availability during the September 9 keynote.

Retail sales generally begin at 8 am local time, meaning the first customers will be those in locations where the day begins earliest. Australia, including Sydney, is therefore expected to be among the first markets to start selling the new iPhones, while Apple's California customers will have to wait considerably longer.

For Indian buyers, the September 9 keynote, September 12 pre-orders, September 14 iOS 27 release and September 18 retail launch are the key dates to mark on the calendar.