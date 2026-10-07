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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsCanon EOS R100 Or EOS R50? How To Pick Your First Mirrorless Camera In Amazon's Festive Sale

Canon EOS R100 Or EOS R50? How To Pick Your First Mirrorless Camera In Amazon's Festive Sale

Amazon's sale starts October 8. Here is how Canon's EOS R100 and EOS R50 differ on sensor, processor, autofocus and video, and what to check before you buy.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon sale highlights Canon R100, R50 entry-level cameras.
  • R100 suits family photos, travel, basic stills needs.
  • R50 offers advanced video, moving subject performance upgrades.
  • Verify kit contents, warranty; check sale discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins at 12 am on October 8, and cameras are among the purchases where a little homework pays off. If you are moving up from a smartphone, Canon's entry-level EOS R100 and EOS R50 are two natural starting points, and the differences between them matter more than the price gap suggests.

Both use Canon's RF mount, so lenses you buy now can carry over if you upgrade later.

Where The EOS R100 fits

According to Canon's specifications, the EOS R100 has a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor, the DIGIC 8 processor, continuous shooting at 6.5 frames per second and cropped 4K video at up to 24 fps.

That makes it a simple, compact camera for family photos, travel and learning the basics. It suits buyers who mainly shoot stills and want to step into Canon's RF mount without spending much.

What The EOS R50 Adds

The EOS R50 steps up with a 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor, the newer DIGIC X processor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus. Canon lists uncropped 4K video oversampled from 6K at 30 fps, plus up to 15 fps electronic shutter shooting.

If you plan to shoot video, vlog or photograph moving subjects such as children and pets, those upgrades are worth paying for. For stills alone in good light, the gap is smaller.

Check The Kit Before You Pay

A camera body is only part of the purchase. Check which lens is included, whether a memory card and bag come in the bundle, and whether the listing is for a body-only or kit version. Confirm that the seller is authorised and that the product carries a valid Indian warranty.

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

You can browse Canon cameras on Amazon and note today's prices for the models on your shortlist before the sale opens.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 start?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins at 12 am on October 8. This is when camera purchases, like Canon's EOS models, will become available.

What are the main differences between the Canon EOS R100 and EOS R50?

The EOS R50 features a newer DIGIC X processor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, and uncropped 4K video at 30 fps. The EOS R100 uses a DIGIC 8 processor and offers cropped 4K at 24 fps.

Who would benefit more from choosing the Canon EOS R50 over the EOS R100?

The EOS R50 is recommended for those planning to shoot video, vlog, or photograph moving subjects like children and pets. Its upgrades in processing and autofocus are valuable for these uses.

What should buyers check before purchasing a camera during the sale?

Buyers should confirm the included lens, whether a memory card and bag are bundled, and if it's a body-only or kit version. Always verify seller authorization and a valid Indian warranty.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale TEchnology News
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