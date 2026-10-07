Canon EOS R100 Or EOS R50? How To Pick Your First Mirrorless Camera In Amazon's Festive Sale

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon sale highlights Canon R100, R50 entry-level cameras.

R100 suits family photos, travel, basic stills needs.

R50 offers advanced video, moving subject performance upgrades.

Verify kit contents, warranty; check sale discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins at 12 am on October 8, and cameras are among the purchases where a little homework pays off. If you are moving up from a smartphone, Canon's entry-level EOS R100 and EOS R50 are two natural starting points, and the differences between them matter more than the price gap suggests.

Both use Canon's RF mount, so lenses you buy now can carry over if you upgrade later.

Where The EOS R100 fits

According to Canon's specifications, the EOS R100 has a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor, the DIGIC 8 processor, continuous shooting at 6.5 frames per second and cropped 4K video at up to 24 fps.

That makes it a simple, compact camera for family photos, travel and learning the basics. It suits buyers who mainly shoot stills and want to step into Canon's RF mount without spending much.

What The EOS R50 Adds

The EOS R50 steps up with a 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor, the newer DIGIC X processor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus. Canon lists uncropped 4K video oversampled from 6K at 30 fps, plus up to 15 fps electronic shutter shooting.

If you plan to shoot video, vlog or photograph moving subjects such as children and pets, those upgrades are worth paying for. For stills alone in good light, the gap is smaller.

Check The Kit Before You Pay

A camera body is only part of the purchase. Check which lens is included, whether a memory card and bag come in the bundle, and whether the listing is for a body-only or kit version. Confirm that the seller is authorised and that the product carries a valid Indian warranty.

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

You can browse Canon cameras on Amazon and note today's prices for the models on your shortlist before the sale opens.