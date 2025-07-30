In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro Review: The Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro wants to be your all-day, all-play headphone without burning a hole in your wallet. Priced at just Rs 2,999, it offers punchy bass, a massive 80-hour battery life, spatial audio, and Hybrid ANC, features you’d expect from gear twice the price. While it’s bulkier than your average earbuds and lacks app-based tuning, the Zenith Pro still manages to deliver a fun, immersive sound signature for casual listeners. This is Boat flexing its budget audio muscle, and making quite the noise while doing it.

However, at the end of the day, for me, the Zenith Pro was an exercise in caution, to temper down my expectations when it comes to budget gadgets.

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Punchy, full-bodied bass that’s fun without being muddy

Massive 80-hour battery life, no range anxiety here

What Doesn't:

Feels bulky and stiff during initial wear

Sound signature is a little too bass-heavy

First Impressions

✨ GennieGPT: Introducing the Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro! Featuring massive 12mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, and up to 80 hours of playback, this is a power-packed over-ear TWS built for bass, comfort, and endless listening. The Hybrid Adaptive ANC cuts noise by up to 50dB, and spatial audio creates a cinematic experience in your ears!

Shayak: Big claims from a big bot, huh? The Zenith Pro is definitely larger than your average TWS, but it's not clunky.

Think of it as a comfy hoodie: looks heavy, feels alright once it settles in. The build’s plasticky but not cheap, and the Velvet Grey colourway I tried? Bold, not brash.

Design & Comfort

✨ GennieGPT: With its luxurious finish and classic over-ear-inspired silhouette, the Zenith Pro makes a bold fashion statement. Choose from Velvet Grey, Platinum Gold, or Crimson Red — elegance meets performance!

Shayak: Easy there, Gennie. It’s stylish for sure, but not exactly subtle.

The buds are noticeably bulkier than Ivy Pro and might feel awkward if you’re switching from smaller earbuds. But give it a few minutes, and your ears adjust. It doesn’t weigh you down, and the IPX4 rating means light drizzle is okay. Just don’t take it for a swim.

Sound & ANC

✨ GennieGPT: Let’s talk audio: The 12mm drivers deliver booming bass, a wide soundstage, and Dolby-powered spatial immersion. It’s like being inside a concert hall, but portable!

Shayak: Or like front row at a Honey Singh gig. The bass is the hero here. Punchy, thumpy, and fun. Perfect for Pritam bangers, EDM, and anything that needs a heartbeat. Mids and highs don’t vanish, but they take the back seat.

However, when I put on Debussy's Claire de Lune, I can't help but miss a certain level of subtlety in the notes. Not everything needs to be punchy 24x7, Boat!

If you’re into nuanced vocals or studio-grade precision, look elsewhere. ANC is good enough to mute office murmur or a metro ride — not Bose-level, but better than you'd expect for under 3K.

Battery & Connectivity

✨ GennieGPT: Zenith Pro is an endurance champion — 80 hours of playback! That’s over three days non-stop. With fast charging, you get 100% juice in under 2 hours. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures seamless connections.

Shayak: Now that IS impressive. I used it for almost a week without reaching for the charger. The fast top-up time is another bonus: 35 minutes, and you're set for the day.

Connection stayed solid even on the move, and calls were mostly clear, though background wind still snuck in at times.

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro: Final Verdict

The Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro is an easy recommendation for bassheads and binge listeners on a budget. It’s not the most refined-sounding pair out there, but for under Rs 3,000, it nails the essentials: comfort (once broken in), battery life that could shame power banks, and a fun sound that doesn’t try too hard to impress the purists.

Skip it if you need studio-level balance or lightweight gym gear, but if long sessions and sonic punch matter more, this one’s a steal.

Should You Buy It?