Best AC Under Rs 30,000: Voltas, Carrier, More Brands That Can Beat The Heat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Several AC brands offer efficient cooling under ₹30,000.

Voltas, Carrier, Daikin, Lloyd, and Hitachi feature affordable models.

Options include inverter tech, 5-star ratings, and room-specific capacities.

Buyers can choose based on room size, budget, and feature priorities.

Best AC Under 30000: India’s relentless heat wave isn’t slowing down, and brands like Voltas, Carrier, Daikin, Lloyd, and Hitachi are stepping up with affordable cooling solutions. The good news? You no longer need to cross the Rs 30,000 mark for efficient cooling, decent energy savings, and reliable performance. From inverter tech to 5-star efficiency and compact room cooling options, this list brings together ACs that balance price, performance, and practicality for peak summer survival.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC (185 JY): High Efficiency Cooling For Medium Rooms

Price: Rs 29,999

Why pick it: High cooling capacity + excellent energy efficiency

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC is built for those who want powerful cooling without worrying about electricity bills spiralling out of control. With a 5-star rating and 1.5-ton capacity, it is ideal for medium-sized rooms, delivering consistent cooling even during peak afternoon heat.

While it uses an aluminium condenser, the overall efficiency and relatively lower power consumption make it a practical choice for long daily usage. If your priority is strong cooling performance with energy savings under a tight budget, this one fits right in.

ALSO READ: Best Phones Under Rs 1,000: Samsung Guru Music 2, Jio Bharat V4, More Ultra-Budget Phones That Pack A Punch

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Estrella): No-Nonsense Cooling With Solid Build

Price: Rs 27,490

Why pick it: Durable copper build + easy installation

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC is a straightforward, reliable option for users who prefer durability over design. Its copper condenser ensures better heat exchange and longer lifespan, making it a more robust choice compared to aluminium alternatives.

Being a window AC, installation is simpler and maintenance is easier. With solid power efficiency and dependable cooling, it works well for medium-sized rooms where you want fuss-free performance without extra features.

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (ATKL35TV): Smart Cooling For Smaller Rooms

Price: Rs 29,990

Why pick it: Inverter efficiency + ideal for small rooms

The Daikin 1 Ton Inverter Split AC is designed for smaller spaces where efficiency and consistency matter more than brute cooling power. The inverter technology adjusts compressor speed based on room temperature, helping maintain comfort while reducing electricity consumption over time.

Its copper condenser adds reliability, while the lower power consumption makes it suitable for users who run their AC for extended hours. It may not be ideal for larger rooms, but for bedrooms or compact spaces, it strikes a smart balance.

Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC (LS12B32MX): Budget Cooling With Essential Features

Price: Rs 25,999

Why pick it: Most budget-friendly split AC option

The Lloyd 1 Ton Split AC is the most affordable option on this list, targeting users who want dependable cooling without stretching their budget. It comes with a copper condenser and is suited for smaller rooms or limited usage scenarios.

While its power consumption is slightly higher, it still delivers adequate cooling performance for everyday needs. This is a practical pick for guest rooms, rental setups, or anyone looking for a no-frills AC under Rs 30,000.

ALSO READ: Best Phones Under Rs 5,000: From Nokia 105 To Lava A2, Phones That Bring UPI, Touch UI, More

Hitachi 1.2 Ton 3 Star Split AC (RIDAA 3100F): Balanced Cooling With Trusted Performance

Price: Rs 29,900

Why pick it: Balanced capacity + trusted brand reliability

The Hitachi 1.2 Ton Split AC sits right between compact and mid-sized cooling needs, making it a versatile option. Known for its reliability, Hitachi brings a copper condenser setup that ensures durability and efficient heat exchange.

It is well-suited for slightly larger bedrooms or small living spaces where a 1-ton AC might fall short. If you want a trusted brand with balanced performance without crossing the budget, this is a safe bet.

Best AC Under Rs 30,000: Which One Should You Buy?

If you want maximum cooling and efficiency, the Voltas 1.5 Ton is the obvious pick. Prefer something durable and easy to install? The Carrier window AC does the job.

For smaller rooms with smarter energy use, Daikin stands out, while Lloyd is your go-to for tight budgets. And if you want a middle-ground performer, Hitachi offers a dependable balance.