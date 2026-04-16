Best Phones Under Rs 5,000: From Nokia 105 To Lava A2, Phones That Bring UPI, Touch UI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom HMD Touch offers Wi-Fi, video calls, and cloud apps.

Nokia 105 provides reliable calls, texts, and UPI payments.

Lava A2 includes UPI support and regional language options.

JioPhone Prima 2 focuses on 4G entertainment and Jio apps.

Nokia 235 blends classic design with cloud apps and UPI.

Best Phones Under 5000: A tight budget does not have to mean bare minimum anymore. From the HMD Touch offering video calls and Wi-Fi to the JioPhone Prima 2 bringing streaming apps to a keypad device, this segment is quietly evolving. Throw in reliable picks like Nokia 105, feature-loaded Nokia 235, and the practical Lava A2, and you have multiple options that cover everything from UPI payments to entertainment without crossing the Rs 5,000 mark.

HMD Touch: Feature Phone That Thinks It's A Smartphone

Price: Rs 4,049

The HMD Touch positions itself as a bridge between smartphones and traditional keypad phones. It comes with a Touch UI and supports Express Chat, enabling communication across Android and iOS devices. The inclusion of video calling, along with a front-facing camera and a 2MP rear shooter, adds a layer of functionality rarely seen in this category.

Connectivity is a major highlight here. With Wi-Fi, hotspot support, Bluetooth, and Type-C charging, the device feels far more modern than typical feature phones. It also offers cloud-based apps for accessing content like news, maps, and games without needing heavy onboard storage. Add support for 13 Indian languages and features like auto call recording and an ICE emergency key, and the HMD Touch becomes a strong contender for users wanting more than just basics.

ALSO READ: iPhone Fold Leaks: 10 Reasons You Might Not Care About iPhone 18 Pro Max

Nokia 105: Bare Basics, Built To Last

Price: Rs 1,264

The Nokia 105 sticks to the fundamentals but executes them with reliability. Built with the brand’s known durability, it is designed for users who need a dependable device for calls and texts. A standout addition is the built-in UPI functionality, allowing users to send and receive payments without needing a smartphone.

Battery life remains a major strength, with the device offering up to 22 days of standby time. It also includes wireless FM radio for on-the-go entertainment and can store up to 2,000 contacts along with 500 SMS messages. This is a straightforward, no-frills phone aimed at users who value longevity and simplicity.

Lava A2: Budget Pick With Practical Everyday Features

Price: Rs 1,198

The Lava A2 focuses on delivering practical features at an extremely accessible price point. It sports a 2.4-inch display that makes reading messages and navigating menus comfortable. The device is powered by a 1200mAh battery, ensuring it can handle extended daily usage without frequent charging.

UPI support is built in, allowing easy digital transactions, while Bluetooth adds basic connectivity. The phone also includes a camera for simple photography needs and supports nine regional languages, making it more accessible to a wider user base. It is a solid option for users looking for affordability with essential modern features.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Is Finally Letting You Change Chat Colours, And You'll Have 49 Options

JioPhone Prima 2: Entertainment-First Keypad Phone For Jio Users

Price: Rs 2,799

The JioPhone Prima 2 leans heavily into entertainment and connectivity. It supports 4G and comes preloaded with apps like YouTube, JioTV, JioHotstar, and JioSaavn, turning it into a compact media device. Video calling and JioPay for UPI transactions further enhance its everyday usability.

The phone also features a 2000mAh battery and a curved design that gives it a slightly more premium feel compared to typical keypad devices. However, it is locked to Jio’s network, meaning it works only with a Jio SIM card. For users already in the Jio ecosystem, this limitation may not be a dealbreaker given the features on offer.

Nokia 235: Classic Design Meets Modern Essentials

Price: Rs 3,849

The Nokia 235 brings a blend of classic design and updated functionality. It features a larger 2.8-inch display, making it more comfortable for media viewing and navigation. The device also includes a rear camera, Bluetooth support, and Type-C charging, keeping it in line with modern expectations.

Cloud apps enable access to YouTube, news, and games, expanding their capabilities beyond basic usage. Built-in UPI with scan and pay functionality ensures it is ready for everyday transactions. Combined with wireless FM radio, an MP3 player, and even the classic Snake game, the Nokia 235 offers a well-rounded experience for users seeking both nostalgia and utility.