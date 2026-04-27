Your MacBook Can't Do What This 2003 Apple Laptop Could

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 2003 PowerBook G4 design offers practical advantages over modern laptops.

Removable batteries provided flexibility and extended usage for users.

Easy access to RAM and storage allowed simple, affordable upgrades.

Modern laptops have come a long way in terms of design and performance. They are thinner, lighter, and faster than anything available two decades ago. But a growing number of users are questioning whether that progress has come at a cost.

A YouTube video by creator pastella28 has reignited this conversation by revisiting the Apple PowerBook G4, a laptop from 2003, and making the case that some of its design choices remain more practical for everyday users in 2026 than what modern MacBooks currently offer.

Why Does PowerBook G4 Feel More Practical Than Modern MacBooks?

The debate largely centres on battery design. The PowerBook G4 came with a removable battery that could be swapped out using a simple latch, with no tools required. Users could carry spare batteries and extend their usage without needing to find a power outlet. That kind of flexibility was straightforward and practical.

Modern laptops, including MacBooks, have moved to sealed batteries. Replacing them is neither simple nor cheap, and over time, battery degradation shortens the overall lifespan of the device.

The PowerBook G4 was priced at $2,599, which was roughly Rs 1,21,000 in 2003. Adjusted for inflation, that would be around Rs 2,44,000 in 2026, which is quite ironic.

For users who rely on their laptops through long days or while travelling, this is a genuine limitation that the PowerBook G4 simply did not have.

Can Modular Design Solve Today's Laptop Limitations?

Beyond the battery, the PowerBook G4 offered something that most current laptops do not: easy access to internal components. Lifting the keyboard gave users direct access to the RAM, making upgrades straightforward and affordable.

Storage expansion was similarly flexible, with dedicated slots that allowed users to add more space without replacing the entire machine.

Ports were another area where the older design held its ground. Rather than stripping them away for the sake of a slimmer profile, the PowerBook G4 tucked multiple ports behind a rear panel, keeping the design clean while maintaining usability.

The broader point is simple: older machines solved problems that modern design has quietly reintroduced.