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HomeTechnologyGadgetsBest Phones Under Rs 10,000: Realme P4 Lite, AI+ Pulse 2 Lead Budget Picks With Big Batteries, 120Hz Displays

Best Phones Under Rs 10,000: Realme P4 Lite, AI+ Pulse 2 Lead Budget Picks With Big Batteries, 120Hz Displays

Best phones under Rs 10,000: From Realme P4 Lite’s big battery to Poco C71’s 120Hz display and Samsung M07’s smooth UI, here are top budget picks offering power, performance, and value.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Poco C71 highlights a smooth 120Hz display and solid performance.

Best Phones Under 10000: The sub-Rs 10,000 segment is no longer just about compromises; it’s about picking your priority. The Realme P4 Lite focuses on battery life, the Ai+ Pulse 2 brings aggressive specs for the price, Samsung Galaxy M07 leans on brand trust and smooth UI, Motorola G06 Power goes all-in on endurance and durability, while the Poco C71 targets performance and display fluidity. Different phones, different strengths, all under a tight budget.

ALSO READ: Best Phones Under Rs 5,000: From Nokia 105 To Lava A2, Phones That Bring UPI, Touch UI, More

Realme P4 Lite: Battery Beast For Everyday Users

Best Phones Under Rs 10,000: Realme P4 Lite, AI+ Pulse 2 Lead Budget Picks With Big Batteries, 120Hz Displays

Price: Rs 9,999

Why Choose Realme P4 Lite: If battery life is your top priority, this one is hard to beat.

The Realme P4 Lite is built for users who hate charging their phone every few hours. With a massive 6300mAh battery, this is easily one of the longest-lasting phones in this segment, making it ideal for heavy daily usage, calls, videos, and social media.

The 6.75-inch display offers a large viewing area, while Android 15 ensures a relatively up-to-date software experience. Performance is modest with the Unisoc T7250 chip, but it is sufficient for everyday tasks like WhatsApp, browsing, and light apps. The 13MP camera setup is functional, not flashy, but it gets the job done for casual shots.

Ai+ Pulse 2: Maximum Specs, Minimum Price

Best Phones Under Rs 10,000: Realme P4 Lite, AI+ Pulse 2 Lead Budget Picks With Big Batteries, 120Hz Displays

Price: Rs 9,499

Why Choose Ai+ Pulse 2: Best for users who want maximum RAM, storage, and camera on a budget.

The Ai+ Pulse 2 is clearly playing the value game, and it plays it well. You get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at under Rs 10,000, which is rare in this segment and makes a noticeable difference in multitasking and storage freedom.

It also packs a 50MP rear camera and a 6000mAh battery, ticking two major boxes for budget buyers. Running on Android 16, it feels surprisingly modern for the price. The IP64 rating adds a layer of durability, making it more practical for everyday rough use.

Samsung Galaxy M07: Trusted Brand, Smooth Experience

Best Phones Under Rs 10,000: Realme P4 Lite, AI+ Pulse 2 Lead Budget Picks With Big Batteries, 120Hz Displays

Price: Rs 9,725

Why Choose Samsung Galaxy M07: Go for this if you want stable performance and Samsung’s trusted software experience.

Samsung’s Galaxy M07 plays a different game; it focuses on reliability and a balanced experience rather than chasing specs. The highlight here is the 90Hz display, which makes scrolling feel smoother compared to standard 60Hz panels in this range.

Powered by the Helio G99 processor, performance is more stable and consistent than most Unisoc-powered rivals. The 50MP dual camera setup and One UI 7 experience add to its appeal, especially for users who prefer a clean, familiar interface. Battery life at 5000mAh is decent, though not class-leading.

Motorola G06 Power: The Endurance King

Best Phones Under Rs 10,000: Realme P4 Lite, AI+ Pulse 2 Lead Budget Picks With Big Batteries, 120Hz Displays

Price: Rs 9,999

Why Choose Motorola G06 Power: Ideal for users who want extreme battery life with added durability.

If battery anxiety is real for you, the Motorola G06 Power takes things to another level with a massive 7000mAh battery, easily the biggest in this list. This phone is designed to last, whether you're binge-watching or travelling.

But it’s not just about battery. You also get stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, adding a strong multimedia angle. The IP64 rating and Gorilla Glass 3 protection make it more durable than most competitors. Performance with the Helio G81 is decent for daily tasks, though not gaming-focused.

Poco C71: Smooth Display Meets Solid Performance

Best Phones Under Rs 10,000: Realme P4 Lite, AI+ Pulse 2 Lead Budget Picks With Big Batteries, 120Hz Displays

Price: Rs 9,999

Why Choose Poco C71: Best for users who want a smoother display and balanced performance.

The Poco C71 stands out with its 120Hz display, something rarely seen in this price bracket. This makes everyday usage feel noticeably smoother, whether you're scrolling social media or navigating apps.

It also brings a strong combo of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with a 32MP camera that performs well in good lighting conditions. The 5200mAh battery keeps things running comfortably through the day. Powered by the Unisoc T7250, performance is decent for regular use, though the highlight remains the display experience.

Best Phones Under Rs 10,000: Which One Should You Buy?

  • Battery king: Motorola G06 Power
  • All-round value: Ai+ Pulse 2
  • Trusted experience: Samsung Galaxy M07
  • Smooth display: Poco C71
  • Long-lasting daily use: Realme P4 Lite

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which phone is recommended for a trusted brand and smooth user interface?

The Samsung Galaxy M07 is recommended for users who prefer Samsung's trusted software experience and a balanced, stable performance with One UI 7.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung Mobile Phones POCO Realme Motorola Best Phones Under 10000 TEchnology News
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