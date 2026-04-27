Best Phones Under Rs 1,000: Samsung Guru Music 2, Jio Bharat V4, More Ultra-Budget Phones

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lava, Micromax, Itel offer affordable, practical features.

Best Phones Under 1000: A budget under Rs 1,000 may sound restrictive, but this segment still manages to cover the essentials with surprising efficiency. From the music-focused Samsung Guru Music 2 to the 4G-enabled Jio Bharat V4, these phones are built for calls, long battery life, and basic entertainment. Add options like Lava Hero Shakti, Micromax X415, and Itel it2165s, and you get a mix of durability, practicality, and just enough modern features to get by.

Samsung Guru Music 2: Built For Calls, Music, And Nothing Else

Price: Rs 898

The Samsung Guru Music 2 sticks to a clear purpose, reliable calling with strong audio support. Its lightweight design and compact 2-inch display make it easy to carry, while the physical keypad ensures fuss-free usage for all age groups.

Where it stands out is music playback. With a dedicated focus on audio, expandable storage support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, it doubles up as a basic music device. The battery comfortably handles long calling hours, making it a dependable daily companion for users who want zero distractions.

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Lava Hero Shakti: Affordable, Functional, And Surprisingly Stylish

Price: Rs 849

The Lava Hero Shakti keeps things simple but adds a bit of personality with multiple colour options and a slightly sturdier build. It is designed for everyday calling and basic media playback, with support for video formats like 3GP.

Its 800mAh battery is tuned for consistent daily use, while expandable storage up to 32GB allows users to carry music and videos on the go. This is a no-nonsense device that focuses on usability while still offering a touch of style in the ultra-budget space.

Jio Bharat V4: The Only 4G Phone In This Price Range

Price: Rs 789

The Jio Bharat V4 changes the game slightly by bringing 4G connectivity to a sub-Rs 1,000 device. That means clearer voice calls with VoLTE and access to basic digital services that 2G phones simply cannot offer.

It also includes a small camera, video playback support, and expandable storage up to 128GB, making it more versatile than typical feature phones. The 1000mAh battery ensures it can handle longer usage cycles. However, like most Jio devices, it works best within the Jio ecosystem, which is something buyers should keep in mind.

Micromax X415: Lightweight Phone With Basic Multimedia Support

Price: Rs 989

The Micromax X415 focuses on being lightweight and easy to use, making it ideal as a secondary phone or for users who prefer minimal devices. Despite its compact size, it manages to include a basic camera and video playback support.

Battery life is decent for regular calling, and expandable storage allows some room for media. It does not try to do too much, but it covers the essentials reliably, which is exactly what many buyers in this price range are looking for.

Itel it2165s: Big Battery In A Small Budget

Price: Rs 952

The Itel it2165s leans heavily on battery performance, offering a 1200mAh unit that outlasts most phones in this segment. This makes it particularly useful for users who prioritise long standby times and fewer charging cycles.

It also includes expandable storage and basic multimedia playback, ensuring it is not limited to just calling. With its simple design and practical feature set, this phone is built for endurance rather than extras.

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Best Phones Under Rs 1,000: Which One Should You Buy?

If your priority is music and brand reliability, the Samsung Guru Music 2 is an easy pick. For those who want the most modern connectivity, the Jio Bharat V4 stands out with 4G support.

The Itel it2165s is ideal for battery-focused users, while Lava Hero Shakti and Micromax X415 offer balanced, affordable options for everyday use.