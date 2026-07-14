Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asus Zenbook Duo features dual OLED displays for multitasking.

It offers strong performance, portability, and excellent battery life.

High cost makes it suitable for dedicated professional multitaskers.

Asus Zenbook Duo (2026) Review: In the ever-updating world of tech, every few years, a company decides that laptops have become too boring. Sometimes that leads to innovation. Sometimes it leads to disasters that belong in museums alongside 3D TVs and curved smartphones. Then there's the Asus Zenbook Duo.

Instead of asking whether one screen is enough, Asus looked at laptops and thought: "What if we gave people two?" The result is a machine with dual 14-inch OLED displays, a detachable keyboard, Intel's latest Core Ultra processor, and enough multitasking potential to make spreadsheet addicts weep tears of joy. We reviewed the 2025 model last year, you can check out the detailed review below.

ALSO READ: Asus Zenbook Duo OLED (2025) Review: The Laptop That Wants To Replace Your Desktop (At Nearly Rs 2.5 Lakh)

Some things have changed for the better on the model, some, like the price tag, has taken a concerning turn. Naturally, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, GennieGPT, has already fallen head over heels for the spec sheet. Let's see whether this futuristic contraption is genuinely useful or simply a very expensive way to flex in coffee shops.

Asus Zenbook Duo Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Two genuinely useful 3K OLED displays

Fantastic multitasking experience

Surprisingly portable for a dual-screen machine

Excellent battery life

Premium build quality

Strong keyboard and productivity-focused design

What Doesn't:

Costs Rs 2,99,990

Learning curve for traditional laptop users

Not every app is optimised for dual screens

Overkill for casual users

Two Screens, Infinite Browser Tabs

✨ GennieGPT: TWO 14-INCH OLED DISPLAYS! That's double the productivity! Double the creativity! Double the happiness! Why would anyone ever use a normal laptop again?

Shayak: Easy there, Gennie. You sound like a gym bro who just discovered protein powder. But for once, you're mostly right. Unlike many dual-screen gadgets that feel like science projects, the Zenbook Duo's second display is genuinely useful. You can keep Teams on one screen, work on a presentation on the other, and still have room to pretend you're paying attention during meetings.

The best part? Both screens are identical 3K OLED panels. Asus didn't cheap out by giving you one good display and one "participation trophy" display.

The result feels less like a gimmick and more like having a dual-monitor desktop setup squeezed into a backpack.

✨ GennieGPT: 144Hz refresh rate! OLED! HDR True Black 1000! One billion colours! This is basically a movie theatre attached to a supercomputer!

Shayak: Yes, the displays are phenomenal. The colours are rich, blacks are genuinely black, and the OLED panels make everything from Netflix to PowerPoint look expensive. Will most people notice all 1.07 billion colours? Probably not.

Will they notice how stunning the screen looks every single day? Absolutely. This is one of those rare laptops where even your Excel sheets look like they deserve a standing ovation.

✨ GennieGPT: Intel Core Ultra 7 355! AI NPU with 49 TOPS! The future of AI computing has arrived! This laptop is smarter than most humans!

Shayak: Looking at social media lately, that's admittedly a low bar. The Core Ultra 7 handles productivity workloads effortlessly. Multitasking across two screens, dozens of browser tabs, video calls, spreadsheets, Photoshop, light video editing — it barely breaks a sweat.

The AI features are there too, because apparently every product launched in 2026 must mention AI at least 17 times before leaving the factory. Most buyers, however, will appreciate the performance long before they notice the AI tricks.

This isn't a gaming powerhouse, but it was never trying to be one. Think less Formula One car and more luxury business-class jet. Fast, comfortable and designed to get work done.

ALSO READ: Asus TUF Gaming A14 Review: A Gaming Laptop Without GPU? What A Time To Be Alive

Surprisingly Portable Wizardry

✨ GennieGPT: TWO SCREENS! ONLY 1.65KG! THIS DEFIES PHYSICS!

Shayak: Let's not alert CERN just yet. The engineering here genuinely deserves praise. Folded shut, the Zenbook Duo doesn't look dramatically thicker than a premium ultrabook. Open it up and suddenly you've got a workstation that would normally require a desk and two monitors.

At 1.65kg with the keyboard attached, you will feel the weight in your backpack. But considering you're carrying the laptop equivalent of a travelling productivity studio, it's a trade-off most professionals will happily make.

✨ GennieGPT: Detachable keyboard! Multiple modes! Laptop mode! Desktop mode! Sharing mode! It's a Transformer!

Shayak: Thankfully without Michael Bay explosions. This flexibility is where the Duo really shines. Traditional laptop. Dual-screen workstation. Tent mode. Presentation setup. Most hybrid devices claim versatility. The Zenbook Duo actually delivers it.

Once you get used to the workflow, going back to a single-screen laptop feels oddly restrictive. Like moving from a two-bedroom apartment back into a studio flat.

✨ GennieGPT: UP TO 32 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE! YOU ONLY NEED TO CHARGE IT ONCE A MONTH!

Shayak: Battery life is genuinely impressive. The massive 99Wh battery keeps this machine running far longer than you'd expect from something powering two OLED displays. No, you're not getting 32 hours with both screens blasting at full brightness while rendering videos.

But for normal productivity work, the endurance is excellent and comfortably enough for long flights, conferences and full workdays away from a charger. And unlike some premium laptops, Asus actually includes the charger in the box. Revolutionary, I know.

ALSO READ: Asus Zenbook 14 Review: All That AI Talk, But It’s The Screen That Steals The Show

Asus Zenbook Duo Review: Final Verdict

The Asus Zenbook Duo feels a bit like Doctor Strange. At first glance, it seems unnecessarily complicated. Then it opens a portal and suddenly everyone around it looks a little less impressive. The dual-screen setup isn't a gimmick. That's the biggest compliment I can give it. Asus has spent years refining this concept, and this generation finally feels mature enough to justify its existence.

Of course, the Rs 2,99,990 price tag will make your wallet perform emergency breathing exercises. This is not a laptop for everyone.

But if you're a creator, developer, analyst, editor, trader, or someone who constantly works across multiple windows, the Zenbook Duo solves a real problem in a genuinely elegant way. The Asus Zenbook Duo isn't trying to replace every laptop. It's trying to reinvent what a laptop can be. And for once, the future actually feels useful.

Should You Buy Asus Zenbook Duo?