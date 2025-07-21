In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Asus Zenbook Duo OLED (2025) Review: The Asus Zenbook Duo OLED (2025) isn’t just a dual-screen laptop; it’s a declaration of intent. With two dazzling 3K OLED touch displays, the latest Intel Core Ultra chips, and a revamped kickstand design that screams productivity-on-the-go, this machine wants to replace your clunky two-monitor desk setup. But can it?

In this review, I’m teaming up with GennieGPT to dive into what works, what wobbles, and whether this bold design actually delivers in the real world.

Asus Zenbook Duo OLED (2025) Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Gorgeous dual OLED screens with practical multitasking possibilities

Surprisingly solid battery life despite the second screen

Excellent keyboard and touchpad placement (finally)

Feels premium, performs well for daily power users

What Doesn't:

The hinge design makes it less lap-friendly

Screen gap makes it thicker than it looks

Definitely not priced for casual users

Gets warm under pressure

Is Two Better Than One?

✨ GennieGPT: Oh my circuits! The future is here! The Asus Zenbook Duo is redefining laptop design with not one, but TWO 3K 120Hz OLED displays. That’s 19 inches of pure productivity magic in your backpack!

Shayak: Easy, Gennie. It’s not a spaceship, it’s a laptop. Yes, the Duo is flashy, but also a bit of a commitment. Like getting a treadmill and convincing yourself you’ll use both screens all the time.

I do see the use-cases and the overall 'wow' appeal, but I am very sceptical about its ease-of-use.

✨ GennieGPT: But it’s sleek — just 1.65kg! That’s lighter than my expectations after seeing two screens. And that angular hinge lift? Oh-so-futuristic. Asus calls it the ‘ErgoLift Ultra’ mechanism!

Shayak: 'ErgoLift Ultra' sounds like a villain from the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, but yeah, the design’s smart. It props the second screen up at a comfortable angle, though it does make the device a bit chunky in the bag.

And on the lap? Slightly awkward. You’ll want a desk nearby... or thighs of steel. It will get even more awkward if you try to set up the towering dual-screen display on your knees. I'd say this laptop is, for all intents and purposes, designed to be a desktop resident.

And Asus has done a fine job of it, too. Once you open up the dual screens on a flat surface, the back hinge flops out and gives a solid standing ground for the Zenbook Duo. Only a proper tremor would topple your laptop.

Actually, to be honest? I don't mind keeping the Zenbook Duo on my desk. It is a headturner, indeed. Some of my best friends are coders and graphic designers, and let me assure you, they swear by their dual-monitor setups. It makes their life (all coffee-guzzling, multi-tasking, working-inhumane-hours of it) just a bit easier to manage.

Specs & Performance: On Paper Vs IRL

✨ GennieGPT: Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 185H with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM! That means it's lightning fast, perfect for multitasking, AI workflows, and heavy-duty editing.

Shayak: Impressive on paper, yes. But remember, Gennie, raw specs don’t mean limitless power. For most users, browsing, docs, and a bit of video, it flies. For heavier creative work, it holds up surprisingly well, too.

But run too many tasks at once, and the fans remind you they exist.

Also, given the lightweightness of the detachable keyboard and the lack of a souped-up GPU built in, don't expect it to be your go-to gaming mecca, at least not in the way it comes in the box.

✨ GennieGPT: But… 1TB Gen 4 SSD! Instant load times! Blazing boots!

Shayak: True. Apps open in a blink. No complaints there. But the real show is the thermals, better controlled than last year’s model, though it still gets toasty when you push both displays and render-heavy apps together.

✨ GennieGPT: Dual 3K OLEDs with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and 120Hz refresh rate — are we in a multiplex?

Shayak: They do look stellar. Vivid, crisp, and buttery smooth. But the best part? Real utility.

Even the inbuilt camera feels sharper and brighter during calls. If you toggle the Automatic Framing mode on, the viewfinder will move around and find the best possible frame based on your physical movement, just like top-end tablets.

Unlike older Zenbook Duos, the new layout actually feels usable. No more neck strain or wrist acrobatics. The full-size keyboard and large touchpad (thank you, Asus!) are comfy even for long hours.

✨ GennieGPT: It’s like carrying two monitors in one slim slab!

Shayak: Slight exaggeration, but yeah, multitasking is a breeze: emails on top, notes below, or YouTube up while pretending to work. That said, if you're just a Netflix-and-Gmail user, you are best left to single screens only.

✨ GennieGPT: 75Wh battery… Two screens… That’s gotta mean fast drain, right?

Shayak: You’d think. But surprise, this Duo lasts longer than expected.

From my experience, it can easily deliver about 7-8 hours with mixed use and both screens on. Turn off the second one when not needed, and it stretches further. Asus did its homework on efficiency this time around.

Asus Zenbook Duo OLED (2025) Review: Final Verdict

✨ GennieGPT: So it’s perfect, right? Best laptop ever? 10/10?

Shayak: Hold your LLM horses, Gennie. It’s bold, not perfect. The Zenbook Duo OLED (2025) is for people who want to do more: designers, writers, coders, productivity nerds. It’s not for folks who just want to check emails, browse casual AI tools, or create pitch decks. At an MRP of Rs 2,90,990 (around Rs 2,39,990 when it's available on e-commerce platforms), it’s an investment, and one you need to justify with real multitasking needs.

If you’re the kind who works across docs, calls, and creative tools all at once? This is a dream. It is a superb package that can easily replace your dual-screen desktop setup, and look ever-so-minimalist doing so.

For the rest, it’s a gorgeous experiment that might be too much laptop, and too much money.

Should You Buy It?