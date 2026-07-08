Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Launch price offers value; regular pricing enters premium territory.

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Review: In the wonderful world of headphones, Skullcandy has always been that loud kid in the back row. Colourful designs, bass-heavy sound, and enough attitude to power a skate park. Bose, meanwhile, is the straight-A student who sits in the front row and silently judges everyone's life choices. So what happens when the two collaborate?

You get the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC, a pair of earbuds that promise Bose-tuned sound, serious ANC, and enough battery life to survive a long weekend away from your charger. As usual, ABP Live's trusted AI review bot, GennieGPT, has already declared these earbuds the greatest invention since electricity. Let's find out whether she's finally onto something.

ALSO READ: Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Review: Bass You Can Feel, Battery That Won't Quit

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

A proper head-turner, especially when you flip open the case

Sound by Bose genuinely delivers

Excellent battery life

ANC works surprisingly well

Well-balanced sound signature with controlled highs and clean lows

What Doesn't:

Rs 9,999 launch price is good, but the regular Rs 16,999 pricing enters serious premium territory

Sound By Bose? That's Not Just Marketing For Once

✨ GennieGPT: Sound by Bose! Sound by Bose! SOUND BY BOSE! These earbuds have officially graduated from audio university with honours! Every song becomes a private concert!

Shayak: I've tested enough earbuds to know when a brand has simply slapped a famous logo on the box and called it a day. Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be the case here. The first thing that struck me was how mature the tuning feels. The bass is present without behaving like an overexcited Labrador. Vocals sit nicely in the mix. High frequencies don't stab your ears every time a cymbal appears.

A lot of brands think "premium sound" means cranking everything to eleven. The Method 360 ANC feels more restrained and confident. Like a musician who knows they don't need to play every note at maximum volume. For daily listening, that's a compliment.

✨ GennieGPT: Adjustable 4-mic Active Noise Cancellation! Silence so powerful you'll hear your own thoughts! Terrifying!

Shayak: Honestly, that might be the strongest argument against ANC. Jokes aside, the noise cancellation is genuinely impressive.

No, it won't transport you into a magical vacuum chamber where your coworker's keyboard disappears from existence. That's still Bose flagship territory. But for flights, metro rides, cafes, offices and the general chaos of Indian city life, the Method 360 ANC does a solid job reducing background noise.

The adjustable Stay-Aware mode is equally useful. Because getting run over by traffic while enjoying your playlist isn't a feature most people are looking for. This is one of those rare cases where the ANC isn't just a bullet point buried inside a spec sheet. You can actually feel it working.

The Case Has More Personality Than Most Earbuds

✨ GennieGPT: LOOK AT THE CASE! LOOK AT IT! It has carabiner energy! Adventure energy! Main character energy!

Shayak: I hate how much sense that makes. Most earbud cases today look like smooth white pebbles designed by a committee terrified of personality. The Method 360 ANC goes in the opposite direction.

The case is chunky, distinctive, and surprisingly fun to interact with. The moment you pop it open, people notice it. That's not something I normally say about an earbud case. It's the audio equivalent of wearing a brightly coloured leather jacket in a room full of grey hoodies.

Not everyone will love it. But nobody will confuse it for something else.

✨ GennieGPT: 40 HOURS! That's practically forever! You can listen to every podcast ever created!

Shayak: Please don't. But yes, battery life is excellent. With ANC enabled, you're looking at up to 32 hours combined. Turn ANC off and that number climbs to 40 hours.

In real-world use, I found myself forgetting where I'd left the charging cable because I simply wasn't reaching for it often enough. The rapid charge feature is equally handy. Ten minutes of charging delivering around two hours of playback is exactly the kind of convenience feature people actually use.

Unlike whatever AI-powered earbud horoscope companies will try selling us next year.

Features, Features, Features

✨ GennieGPT: Bluetooth 5.3! Multipoint pairing! Google Fast Pair! Five-band EQ! Smart microphones! The future is here!

Shayak: The future is mostly checkboxes these days. Still, Skullcandy deserves credit for not skimping on features.

Multipoint works well if you're constantly juggling between a laptop and smartphone. The app offers enough EQ customisation to satisfy audio nerds without overwhelming everyone else.

The IPX4 rating means sweat and light rain aren't dealbreakers, though I'd avoid testing them during monsoon season just to impress strangers. The feature set feels complete. Nothing revolutionary. Nothing missing.

That's exactly what you want from a premium pair of earbuds.

ALSO READ: Skullcandy Uproar Review: No ANC, No App; Still My New Favourite Earbuds

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Review: Final Verdict

The Method 360 ANC reminds me of a punk rock band that unexpectedly released a critically acclaimed acoustic album. The attitude is still there. The distinctive design is still there. The personality is still unmistakably Skullcandy. But now there's refinement backing it up.

The Bose partnership isn't just marketing fluff. The sound quality is genuinely excellent, ANC performs well, battery life is among the strongest in the segment, and the design stands out in a sea of copy-paste earbuds.

The only real hurdle is price. At the launch price of Rs 9,999, these are surprisingly competitive. At Rs 16,999, however, they're entering a much more crowded room where consumers start looking at some very serious alternatives.

Should You Buy Skullcandy Method 360 ANC?