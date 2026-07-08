It offers excellent value by bringing Mini LED technology to an affordable price bracket. Key strengths include impressive contrast, brightness, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR10+ support, making it great for movies and streaming.
Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV Review: A Mini LED Wolf In Budget Clothing
Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV brings premium Mini LED visuals to the masses. Great picture quality, solid audio, and strong value make it a compelling home entertainment upgrade.
- Xiaomi FX Mini LED offers premium display technology affordably.
- It provides impressive brightness, contrast, and surprisingly decent audio.
- Fire TV works well; DLG 120Hz gaming has limitations.
Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV Review: Nowadays, every TV launch sounds like a NASA mission briefing. Amidst all this, Xiaomi has arrived with the FX Mini LED TV. The company claims premium Mini LED visuals, cinematic audio, gaming features, Fire TV integration, and enough acronyms to make an IT department nervous.
Naturally, ABP Live's in-hosue AI review bot, GennieGPT, has already declared it the greatest television since humanity discovered fire. Let's see how much of that survives contact with reality.
ALSO READ: Xiaomi 17T Review: The Goldilocks Flagship Has Finally Arrived
Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV Review: Quick Pointers
What Works:
- Excellent value for a Mini LED TV
- Impressive contrast and brightness for the price
- Fire TV OS remains simple and familiar
- Great audio on larger models
- Filmmaker Mode and HDR10+ support
What Doesn't:
- 2GB RAM feels stingy in 2026
- DLG 120Hz isn't the same as native 120Hz
Big Screen Energy
✨ GennieGPT: MINI LED! QUANTUM DOTS! 600 NITS! 97 PER CENT SCREEN-TO-BODY RATIO! This TV is basically a cinema screen disguised as furniture!
Shayak: The biggest achievement here isn't the brightness or the Mini LED badge. It's the fact that Xiaomi is bringing Mini LED technology to a price bracket where most brands are still arguing over how many shades of grey their regular LED panels can display.
The 55-inch model we reviewed gets bright enough for daytime viewing. Sunlight pouring through your window won't instantly turn the latest episode of House of the Dragon into a radio drama.
The contrast is solid too. No, it won't embarrass an OLED. OLED owners will still remind you of that within five minutes of entering your house. But for under Rs 45,000, this panel punches well above its weight.
✨ GennieGPT: FILMMAKER MODE! HDR10+! VIVID PICTURE ENGINE 2! Every movie becomes an Oscar-winning masterpiece!
Shayak:What Filmmaker Mode actually does is disable a lot of the unnecessary processing that TVs love adding. You know that weird saas-bahu serial effect where every movie starts looking like a daily soap filmed on a camcorder? Filmmaker Mode helps avoid that.
HDR10+ support is a welcome addition at this price. Combined with the Mini LED backlighting, colours look punchy without appearing radioactive. The panel covers roughly 93 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which is a fancy way of saying Netflix documentaries look great and nature shows become an accidental tourism advertisement.
Gaming: Marketing Department vs Reality
✨ GennieGPT: DLG 120Hz! ALLM! MEMC! This is a GAMING MONSTER!
Shayak: Ah yes, here comes the annual "everything is a gaming monster" speech. Let's clear something up.
DLG 120Hz is not the same thing as a native 120Hz panel. It's a clever trick that improves motion perception, but gamers hoping for flagship-level console performance should manage expectations. That said, casual gamers will still have a good time.
ALLM helps reduce latency, motion handling is respectable, and FIFA 26, Spider-Man 2, or Forza Horizon 5 feel smooth enough. Just don't walk into a gaming forum and announce you've bought a "120Hz TV." Somebody will appear out of nowhere with a spreadsheet.
Surprisingly Decent Sound
✨ GennieGPT: DOLBY AUDIO! DTS:X! DTS VIRTUAL:X! CONCERT HALL IN YOUR LIVING ROOM!
Shayak: The concert hall reference might be pushing it. But Xiaomi deserves credit here. The 55-inch and larger variants come with four drivers, including dedicated tweeters. That's a lot more effort than many budget TV brands put into audio.
Dialogue is clear, action scenes have decent punch, and you won't immediately feel compelled to buy a soundbar.
Will it replace a dedicated Dolby Atmos setup? Of course not. But for everyday viewing, this sounds considerably better than the "two angry laptop speakers taped behind a panel" approach some competitors still follow.
✨ GennieGPT: FIRE TV! ALEXA! AIRPLAY 2! 12,000 APPS! THE FUTURE OF TELEVISION HAS ARRIVED!
Shayak: Pretty sure the future arrived about five years ago. Still, Fire TV remains one of the easiest smart TV platforms to recommend. Everything important is here: Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, YouTube, Apple TV and practically every streaming service you'd actually use.
Alexa integration works well, AirPlay 2 is useful for Apple users, and the interface is familiar.
The only disappointment is Xiaomi sticking with 2GB RAM. It's enough, but every now and then you'll notice the TV taking a moment to gather its thoughts before opening apps. Not a dealbreaker, but a bit more RAM muscle would have helped.
ALSO READ: Redmi Turbo 5 Review: Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger (Than Its Brother)
Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV Review: Final Verdict
The Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV feels a bit like a multiplex offering movie tickets at 2019 prices. You keep looking around expecting somebody to explain the catch.
Mini LED technology? Check. Good brightness? Check. Decent audio? Check. Gaming features? Mostly check. Reasonable pricing? Double check.
Speaking of prices, the Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV starts at Rs 32,999 for the 43-inch model. The 55-inch variant that we reviewed is priced at Rs 44,999. That's easy to recommend.
No, it isn't perfect. The RAM could be higher, DLG 120Hz requires some marketing translation, and OLED fans still have legitimate bragging rights. But Xiaomi has managed something increasingly rare in consumer tech: delivering a genuinely premium feature at a genuinely affordable price.
Should You Buy The Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV?
- Yes, if you want the best picture quality possible under Rs 50,000 and consume lots of movies and streaming content.
- Maybe, if you're a serious gamer expecting true flagship-level 120Hz performance.
- No, if you're already shopping in OLED territory and can comfortably spend significantly more.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main advantages of the Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV?
Is the Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV suitable for gaming, especially regarding its 120Hz claim?
The TV features DLG 120Hz, which improves motion but is not the same as a native 120Hz panel. Casual gamers will find the experience smooth with ALLM, but serious gamers should adjust expectations for flagship performance.
How is the audio quality of the Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV?
The 55-inch and larger models have four drivers, including dedicated tweeters, delivering clear dialogue and decent punch. Its audio performance is surprisingly good for the price, often eliminating the immediate need for a soundbar.
What smart TV platform does the Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV use?
It runs on Fire TV OS, offering a simple and familiar interface with access to all major streaming services. It also includes Alexa integration and AirPlay 2 support, though the 2GB RAM can occasionally cause slight delays.