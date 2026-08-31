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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone Ultra Leaks: No Red Fold Coming From Apple This Year, As Per Mark Gurman

iPhone Ultra Leaks: No Red Fold Coming From Apple This Year, As Per Mark Gurman

Mark Gurman disputes leaked iPhone Ultra renders, saying they came from Xiaomi and do not show Apple’s rumoured foldable or its alleged red finish.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speculation intensified around Apple's rumored foldable iPhone Ultra.
  • Circulating renders depicted the device in three finishes, including red.
  • Mark Gurman disputed renders, linking them to Xiaomi, not Apple.
  • Apple has not officially confirmed any foldable iPhone details.

Apple’s much-rumoured foldable iPhone has once again become the centre of speculation ahead of the company’s September launch event. Images circulating online appear to show the alleged iPhone Ultra in three finishes, including a bold red option. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has disputed the renders, saying they are actually linked to Xiaomi and do not represent Apple’s upcoming foldable.

The alleged leak has added another layer of uncertainty around a device that Apple itself has yet to officially acknowledge. The company has not confirmed the existence of an iPhone Ultra, its design, specifications or even the name of the product.

ALSO READ: How Much Would iPhone Ultra Cost?

Alleged iPhone Ultra Images Show Three Colours

The latest speculation emerged after tipster Evan Blass posted renders on X that were presented as images of Apple’s rumoured book-style foldable smartphone. The renders showed what appeared to be dark grey, white and an “exclusive red” finish.

The images also depicted a distinctive rear camera arrangement. A long, horizontal, pill-shaped module appeared to span part of the rear panel, with two cameras and an LED flash incorporated into the design.

On the outer display, the alleged device featured a small hole-punch opening positioned in the centre. This could potentially serve as the location for a front-facing camera.

The renders further showed a power button on the right-hand side. Two additional unmarked buttons were visible towards the upper section of the rear panel.

None of these details have been verified by Apple.

Mark Gurman Rejects The Foldable iPhone Renders

The credibility of the leaked images was challenged soon after they began circulating. Mark Gurman said the renders were not genuine representations of Apple’s foldable iPhone and instead originated from Xiaomi.

“Hearing these renders came from Xiaomi,” Gurman tweeted. “This isn’t a legitimate look at the foldable iPhone, which also doesn’t come in red or green.”

Gurman’s comments specifically undermine the suggestion that Apple’s rumoured foldable will be offered in the striking red finish shown in the images. His remarks also indicate that the renders may have been incorrectly presented online as Apple hardware.

Earlier reports associated with Gurman have suggested that Apple could favour more understated finishes for its first book-style foldable. Dark grey or black and silver or white have been among the colours linked to the device, although those options have not been officially confirmed either.

iPhone Ultra Name And Design Remain Unconfirmed

Apple has not announced an iPhone Ultra or confirmed that its first foldable smartphone will carry that name. The company has also not revealed any hardware specifications, colours or design details for such a product.

The rumoured foldable is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but those launch plans remain part of the wider leak cycle until Apple makes an official announcement.

That leaves the circulating renders firmly in the speculation category. While the dark grey and white finishes may appear plausible, Gurman’s comments mean they should not be treated as confirmed Apple designs.

What Apple Has Confirmed For September 9

Apple has confirmed that it will hold its “Surprise and Shine” keynote on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PT, or 10:30 PM IST in India.

The presentation will be available through Apple’s official event channels, including its website and the Apple TV app.

However, Apple’s announcement does not specifically mention an iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, AirPods 5 or Apple Watch Series 12. Their potential appearance at the event therefore remains unconfirmed.

With the September event approaching, more leaks are likely to emerge around Apple’s upcoming products. For now, however, the supposed red iPhone Ultra should be viewed as a disputed render rather than a genuine glimpse of Apple’s foldable smartphone.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the alleged

The

Are the circulating images of a red foldable iPhone Ultra legitimate?

No, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has disputed these renders. He stated they originated from Xiaomi and are not genuine representations of Apple's upcoming foldable device.

Has Apple officially confirmed details about a foldable iPhone?

Apple has not officially acknowledged the existence of an iPhone Ultra or any foldable smartphone. The company has not confirmed its design, specifications, or even its name.

When is Apple's next event and what will be announced?

Apple will hold its

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple IPhone Fold IPhone Ultra TEchnology News
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