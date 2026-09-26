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English NewsSportsAsian Games 2026: India Wins Gold In Kabaddi, Defeats Iran In Nail-Biter

Asian Games 2026: India Wins Gold In Kabaddi, Defeats Iran In Nail-Biter

The triumph marks the fourth occasion on which India’s women’s kabaddi team has won gold at the Asian Games.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 11:09 AM (IST)

India secured the gold medal in women's kabaddi after overcoming Iran 37-34 in a thrilling final. The victory gave India its third gold medal and 27th overall medal at the Asian Games.

India entered the final with control of the contest and held a six-point advantage at half-time, leading 22-16. However, Iran produced a strong fightback after the break and reduced the deficit to just one point at 27-26. The Iranian team also managed to inflict an all-out on India, putting the defending side under considerable pressure.

With the match finely poised, India called a timeout and regrouped. The team returned with a more aggressive approach and regained control of the contest. The final five minutes proved decisive, as India handled the pressure better and pulled away to secure the gold medal.

India Wins Women’s Kabaddi Gold For Fourth Time

The triumph marks the fourth occasion on which India’s women’s kabaddi team has won gold at the Asian Games. India claimed the top prize in the event at every edition in which women’s kabaddi was contested except the 2018 Jakarta Games, where the team finished with silver.

The latest victory also extends India’s record of winning a medal every time the women’s kabaddi event has featured at the Asian Games.

India Bags Third Gold Medal

The women’s kabaddi team’s triumph has taken India’s gold-medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games to three.

Before the kabaddi final, India had already secured gold through the women’s cricket team, while Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the mixed 10m air pistol event in shooting.

With three gold medals among a total haul of 27 medals, India is currently placed 12th on the overall medal table.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Kabaddi Iran Asian Games 2026
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