Asian Games 2026: India Wins Gold In Kabaddi, Defeats Iran In Nail-Biter

India secured the gold medal in women's kabaddi after overcoming Iran 37-34 in a thrilling final. The victory gave India its third gold medal and 27th overall medal at the Asian Games.

India entered the final with control of the contest and held a six-point advantage at half-time, leading 22-16. However, Iran produced a strong fightback after the break and reduced the deficit to just one point at 27-26. The Iranian team also managed to inflict an all-out on India, putting the defending side under considerable pressure.

With the match finely poised, India called a timeout and regrouped. The team returned with a more aggressive approach and regained control of the contest. The final five minutes proved decisive, as India handled the pressure better and pulled away to secure the gold medal.

🚨GOLD FOR INDIA🚨



Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team won Gold by defeating Iran 37-34 in the Asian Games 2026 Final 🇮🇳🥇



After watching today’s match, Iran Women’s Team should learn to play fairly, as they seems to argue with umpires whenever India scores 🤨 pic.twitter.com/ubo137kb83 — Richard Kettlebourogh Fans (@RichKettle07) September 26, 2026

India Wins Women’s Kabaddi Gold For Fourth Time

The triumph marks the fourth occasion on which India’s women’s kabaddi team has won gold at the Asian Games. India claimed the top prize in the event at every edition in which women’s kabaddi was contested except the 2018 Jakarta Games, where the team finished with silver.

The latest victory also extends India’s record of winning a medal every time the women’s kabaddi event has featured at the Asian Games.

India Bags Third Gold Medal

The women’s kabaddi team’s triumph has taken India’s gold-medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games to three.

Before the kabaddi final, India had already secured gold through the women’s cricket team, while Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the mixed 10m air pistol event in shooting.

With three gold medals among a total haul of 27 medals, India is currently placed 12th on the overall medal table.