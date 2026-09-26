Rajasthan Deputy Mayor Elections: Voting In Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota Begins

Elections for the deputy mayor posts are underway in three cities of Rajasthan, including the state capital Jaipur. The BJP has already won the mayoral posts in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, and elections for the deputy mayor posts will be held in these cities on Saturday.

However, the Congress has announced that it will not contest the deputy mayor election in Kota, making the BJP candidate’s unopposed election likely.

In Jaipur and Jodhpur, the BJP and Congress are expected to face each other in the deputy mayor elections. The nomination process, voting and results for the deputy mayor posts in all three cities will take place on the same day.

What Time Will The Process Begin?

The process for the deputy mayor elections began at 10 am on Saturday. Candidates can file their nomination papers until 11 am, following which scrutiny of the nominations will be conducted from 11:30 am.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations until 2 pm. If more than one candidate remains in the fray, voting will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm, followed by counting of votes. The results will be announced later in the evening.

If there is only one candidate for the deputy mayor post, the candidate will be elected unopposed.

Who Has The Edge In Jaipur?

Jaipur has a total of 150 councillors, and a candidate needs the support of 76 councillors to win the deputy mayor post. The BJP has 78 councillors, while the Congress has 57 and 15 independent councillors have also been elected.

BJP’s Sunil Kothari has already won the mayoral election in Jaipur. He secured 89 votes, while Congress candidate Munita Mavar received 60 votes.

The BJP has announced Bhawani Singh Rajawat as its candidate for deputy mayor, while the Congress has not officially announced a candidate yet.

What Is The Situation In Jodhpur And Kota?

Jodhpur and Kota both have 100 councillors. In Jodhpur, the BJP has 45 councillors, the Congress has 44 and 10 independent councillors have been elected. A total of 51 councillors are required to win the deputy mayor post. So far, neither party has announced its candidate.

In the Jodhpur mayoral election, BJP’s Prasannchand Mehta won the post with 53 votes, while Congress candidate Rajendra Solanki received 46 votes.

In Kota, the BJP has 57 councillors, which is above the majority mark. The Congress has decided not to contest the deputy mayor election, leaving no contest for the post.

BJP’s Anusuya Goswami has already been elected as Kota mayor. She secured 65 votes, while Congress candidate Sunita Suman received 35 votes.