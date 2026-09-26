Captain Amarinder Singh To Quit BJP Ahead Of Punjab Polls? What Former CM Said

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Captain Amarinder Singh feels BJP ignores his Punjab insights.

Singh affirms sharing views, denies planning to quit BJP.

Farooq Abdullah wished Singh would return as Punjab CM.

His remarks highlight dissatisfaction, fueling speculation about future.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh said that the party does not seek his views on the state despite his six-decade-long experience in state politics. His remarks came ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab, with the saffron party seeking a victory in the state.

Singh said he considered it his responsibility to tell the BJP what he thought about the situation in Punjab, even if the party had not sought his opinion.

“I have spent 60 years in Punjab politics. Some people came after us and have not even been there for a year.... We have seen the situation in Punjab over all these years, but they have not even asked us,” he said on Friday.

“It is my duty to tell them what my views and feelings are,” Singh asserted.

Will Amarinder Singh Quit BJP?

Asked about his reported differences with the BJP, the former Punjab CM made it clear that sharing his concerns with the party did not automatically mean he was preparing to quit.

“I have not said that I am no longer relevant in the Congress or the BJP,” he said.

Recalling his own political history, Singh said parties had changed during his career. He cited his decision to leave the Congress and join the Akali Dal over Operation Blue Star before eventually returning to the Congress.

“Parties keep changing,” he said, adding, “That does not mean I will now leave and join another party.”

Singh nevertheless reiterated that he believed BJP leaders needed to hear his perspective on Punjab. “But it is my duty to tell them (BJP leaders) my views and what my feelings are,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Punjab elections, says, "I have spent 60 years in Punjab politics. I am not alone; there are other colleagues with me. We have seen the situation in Punjab over all these years, but at one point, they did not… pic.twitter.com/vXhQMQfgm3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2026

His remarks come amid speculation that the former Punjab chief minister could leave the BJP and return to the Congress. Singh's comments did not confirm such a move, but highlighted his dissatisfaction over what he described as the party's failure to consult him on Punjab-related matters.

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‘We Are Going Through A Difficult Time’

Singh also said he was going through “a difficult time”, without elaborating on what he meant.

Speaking at the launch of Bishan with Love, a book commemorating former India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, Singh also touched upon the wider situation in the country.

“Cricket is a game of gentlemen...it is a game that should always be promoted,” he said. He then referred to the difficult period the country was going through and said there was a need for people who could contribute.

Singh also joked about his own situation, saying, “I'm already in trouble, so don't worry about me.”

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Farooq Abdullah Backs Amarinder Singh

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who attended the event, expressed his wish that Singh return as Punjab chief minister.

Abdullah said he wanted Singh to become chief minister once again and wished him well.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was also present at the event, along with former cricketers Kapil Dev, Syed Kirmani and Madan Lal, among others.

Singh, 84, also pushed back against the idea that his age should be seen as a political limitation. Referring to former prime minister Morarji Desai, he said he was “84, but not old yet”.

For now, Singh has not announced any decision to leave the BJP, while his remarks have brought renewed attention to speculation over his relationship with the party.

(With inputs from PTI)