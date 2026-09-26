Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speeding car rammed rickshaws, one killed, one injured.

Police investigate crash; driver fled, CCTV examined.

Witness claims cars were racing; police investigating facts.

One person was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding Hyundai i20 allegedly rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a rickshaw near Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station in south-east Delhi on Saturday, police said. The driver abandoned the car and fled the spot after the crash.

The accident took place around 100 metres from the metro station. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital, where treatment is underway, news agency ANI reported.

Police said the driver fled after leaving the damaged i20 at the scene and efforts are being made to trace him. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the driver and establish the sequence of events.

Witness Claims Cars Were Racing

According to ANI, a witness who runs a tea stall near the accident site told police that two cars were allegedly racing around 6:30 am when the crash took place.

He said the white i20 first hit an auto-rickshaw before crashing into a rickshaw that was passing nearby.

The witness further claimed that the driver got out of the car after the collision and fled in another vehicle along with his associates. Around three to four people were allegedly inside the car at the time of the incident.

The eyewitness said he was at his tea stall when he saw the accident.

Police have not yet established whether the two cars were actually racing, and the circumstances leading to the collision are being investigated.

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CCTV Footage Being Examined

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and began examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. The damaged vehicles were also inspected as part of the investigation, ANI reported.

Investigators are checking CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the absconding driver and determine how the collision occurred.

Police are also working to establish the sequence of events before and after the crash. Further investigation is underway.

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Accident Comes Days After Sarita Vihar Crash

The incident comes days after another fatal road accident in south-east Delhi in which three people were killed and three others injured.

In that incident, a medium-sized dumper allegedly coming from Noida collided with a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers involved in the Safe City Project in the Sarita Vihar area.

The accident took place around 3:20 am on Road No. 13 under the jurisdiction of Sarita Vihar Police Station, while workers were carrying out CCTV installation work.

According to the incident brief, the dumper hit the crane and the stationary auto-rickshaw at the site where the workers were engaged in the Safe City Project.