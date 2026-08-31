‘Excited For The Next Chapter’: Tim Cook Bids Farewell To Apple CEO Role

Tim Cook has bid farewell to his tenure as Apple CEO, sharing an emotional message with the company’s global community on Monday, ahead of the leadership transition.

Taking to X, Cook wrote: “Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO.” He thanked those who had supported and inspired him throughout his long association with the technology giant.

Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO. My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter! — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 31, 2026

Cook acknowledged that his official title would change the following day, but said his affection for the Apple community would remain unchanged.

“My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will,” he wrote. “Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter!”

Cook’s 15-Year Apple Legacy

Cook became Apple’s CEO in August 2011, succeeding co-founder Steve Jobs. During his 15-year tenure, Apple expanded significantly across hardware, software and services, while products such as the Apple Watch and AirPods became important parts of its portfolio.

Under Cook, the company also reached historic milestones in market value and placed greater emphasis on areas including privacy, sustainability and diversification of its global supply chain.

John Ternus To Succeed Tim Cook

John Ternus will succeed Cook as Apple CEO on September 1, 2026. Apple announced the leadership transition in April, saying it followed a long-term succession planning process unanimously approved by the board.

Ternus has worked at Apple for more than two decades and has played a key role in the development of multiple generations of the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

His appointment is expected to bring a strong hardware and engineering focus to Apple as the company navigates artificial intelligence and future product development.