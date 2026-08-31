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English NewsTechnology‘Excited For The Next Chapter’: Tim Cook Bids Farewell To Apple CEO Role

‘Excited For The Next Chapter’: Tim Cook Bids Farewell To Apple CEO Role

Tim Cook bids farewell as Apple CEO after 15 years, thanking the company’s community for its inspiration. John Ternus will take over as CEO on September 1.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tim Cook sent an emotional farewell on his last day.
  • He led Apple 15 years, expanding products and market value.
  • John Ternus will succeed Cook as CEO September 2026.

Tim Cook has bid farewell to his tenure as Apple CEO, sharing an emotional message with the company’s global community on Monday, ahead of the leadership transition.

Taking to X, Cook wrote: “Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO.” He thanked those who had supported and inspired him throughout his long association with the technology giant.

Cook acknowledged that his official title would change the following day, but said his affection for the Apple community would remain unchanged.

“My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will,” he wrote. “Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter!”

Cook’s 15-Year Apple Legacy

Cook became Apple’s CEO in August 2011, succeeding co-founder Steve Jobs. During his 15-year tenure, Apple expanded significantly across hardware, software and services, while products such as the Apple Watch and AirPods became important parts of its portfolio.

Under Cook, the company also reached historic milestones in market value and placed greater emphasis on areas including privacy, sustainability and diversification of its global supply chain.

John Ternus To Succeed Tim Cook

John Ternus will succeed Cook as Apple CEO on September 1, 2026. Apple announced the leadership transition in April, saying it followed a long-term succession planning process unanimously approved by the board.

Ternus has worked at Apple for more than two decades and has played a key role in the development of multiple generations of the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

His appointment is expected to bring a strong hardware and engineering focus to Apple as the company navigates artificial intelligence and future product development.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Tim Cook conclude his tenure as Apple CEO?

Tim Cook's last day as Apple CEO was Monday, ahead of the leadership transition. He shared an emotional message with the global community on X.

Who is Tim Cook's successor as Apple CEO?

John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO. This leadership transition is scheduled for September 1, 2026.

What were some key highlights of Tim Cook's 15-year tenure as Apple CEO?

Under Cook, Apple expanded significantly across hardware, software, and services, introducing products like Apple Watch and AirPods. The company also reached historic market value milestones and emphasized privacy and sustainability.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
TIM COOK CEO Apple John Ternus
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