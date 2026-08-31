Tim Cook's last day as Apple CEO was Monday, ahead of the leadership transition. He shared an emotional message with the global community on X.
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‘Excited For The Next Chapter’: Tim Cook Bids Farewell To Apple CEO Role
Tim Cook bids farewell as Apple CEO after 15 years, thanking the company’s community for its inspiration. John Ternus will take over as CEO on September 1.
- Tim Cook sent an emotional farewell on his last day.
- He led Apple 15 years, expanding products and market value.
- John Ternus will succeed Cook as CEO September 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Tim Cook conclude his tenure as Apple CEO?
Who is Tim Cook's successor as Apple CEO?
John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO. This leadership transition is scheduled for September 1, 2026.
What were some key highlights of Tim Cook's 15-year tenure as Apple CEO?
Under Cook, Apple expanded significantly across hardware, software, and services, introducing products like Apple Watch and AirPods. The company also reached historic market value milestones and emphasized privacy and sustainability.
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