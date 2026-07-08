The 4.5 Update introduces Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a collaboration running from July 30 to September 14, 2026. It integrates Spider-Man's world into BGMI, going beyond just cosmetics.
BGMI's Biggest Update Yet Lets You Swing, Climb And Fight Like Spider-Man
BGMI's 4.5 update doesn't just bring Spider-Man skins; it adds web-swinging, wall climbing, and enemy-tracking abilities that completely change how you survive.
- BGMI's 4.5 update features Marvel's Spider-Man collaboration.
- Erangel transforms into Spider-Man-inspired urban zone, Skyline Plaza.
- Peter Parker's Gloves, Hoodie grant web-swinging and wall-climbing.
- Explore new story zones and dedicated WOW Mode content.
Krafton India has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India as part of the game's 4.5 Update. The collaboration runs from July 30 to September 14, 2026, timed alongside the film's theatrical release. This marks Marvel's return to BGMI, and it goes beyond cosmetics. The update reshapes how the game is played, turning Erangel into a vertical, mobility-driven urban zone built around Spider-Man's world and his signature movement style.
How Does Spider-Man Update Change BGMI Map?
According to Krafton India, parts of Erangel will be transformed into a Spider-Man-inspired city district. Traditional combat zones like Gatka and Mansion will be replaced by Skyline Plaza, a high-rise area designed for rooftop combat.
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The zone features elevated walkways, vertical platforms, and Skyline Ziplines that let players move quickly between rooftops. Movement becomes a core part of survival here, not just an afterthought.
What New Abilities And Experiences Does This Update Bring?
Two items introduce Spider-Man-inspired mechanics to the game. Peter Parker's Gloves allow players to Web Swing between buildings and use Web Attack to slow or immobilise enemies. Peter Parker's Hoodie adds Wall Climbing, a Spider Sense that tracks nearby enemies, and a Double Jump for reaching higher ground faster.
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The update also brings story-driven spaces to explore: Peter Parker's Apartment, a Rescue Photo Zone featuring a cinematic save sequence, a scripted Train Rescue event, and a Cemetery Tribute Zone where players can interact with memorials and spot a subtle Spider-Man appearance.
WOW Mode gets its own dedicated Spider-Man experience, a non-battle-royale space where players can swing freely across the city, complete themed missions, and take on rooftop challenges for progression rewards. The BGMI 4.5 Update goes live on July 30, 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the new Marvel's Spider-Man update for BGMI?
How does the Spider-Man update change the Erangel map in BGMI?
Parts of Erangel transform into a Spider-Man-inspired city. Areas like Gatka are replaced by Skyline Plaza, a high-rise zone with elevated walkways, vertical platforms, and Skyline Ziplines for rooftop combat.
What new abilities do players get with the Spider-Man update?
Peter Parker's Gloves allow web-swinging and web attacks to slow enemies. The Hoodie adds wall climbing, Spider Sense for tracking foes, and a double jump to reach higher ground.
What new experience does the update bring to WOW Mode?
WOW Mode now offers a dedicated Spider-Man experience. Players can swing freely, complete themed missions, and tackle rooftop challenges for progression rewards in this non-battle-royale space.