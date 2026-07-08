BGMI's Biggest Update Yet Lets You Swing, Climb And Fight Like Spider-Man

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BGMI's 4.5 update features Marvel's Spider-Man collaboration.

Erangel transforms into Spider-Man-inspired urban zone, Skyline Plaza.

Peter Parker's Gloves, Hoodie grant web-swinging and wall-climbing.

Explore new story zones and dedicated WOW Mode content.

Krafton India has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India as part of the game's 4.5 Update. The collaboration runs from July 30 to September 14, 2026, timed alongside the film's theatrical release. This marks Marvel's return to BGMI, and it goes beyond cosmetics. The update reshapes how the game is played, turning Erangel into a vertical, mobility-driven urban zone built around Spider-Man's world and his signature movement style.

How Does Spider-Man Update Change BGMI Map?

According to Krafton India, parts of Erangel will be transformed into a Spider-Man-inspired city district. Traditional combat zones like Gatka and Mansion will be replaced by Skyline Plaza, a high-rise area designed for rooftop combat.

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The zone features elevated walkways, vertical platforms, and Skyline Ziplines that let players move quickly between rooftops. Movement becomes a core part of survival here, not just an afterthought.

What New Abilities And Experiences Does This Update Bring?

Two items introduce Spider-Man-inspired mechanics to the game. Peter Parker's Gloves allow players to Web Swing between buildings and use Web Attack to slow or immobilise enemies. Peter Parker's Hoodie adds Wall Climbing, a Spider Sense that tracks nearby enemies, and a Double Jump for reaching higher ground faster.

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The update also brings story-driven spaces to explore: Peter Parker's Apartment, a Rescue Photo Zone featuring a cinematic save sequence, a scripted Train Rescue event, and a Cemetery Tribute Zone where players can interact with memorials and spot a subtle Spider-Man appearance.

WOW Mode gets its own dedicated Spider-Man experience, a non-battle-royale space where players can swing freely across the city, complete themed missions, and take on rooftop challenges for progression rewards. The BGMI 4.5 Update goes live on July 30, 2026.