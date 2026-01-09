Elon Musk recently explained the meaning behind the names of his twin children after a photo of him with them went viral on X, formerly Twitter. The image was shared by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account and included a quote about optimism and the future. Musk replied personally in the comments, confirming the children’s identities and revealing the inspirations behind their names. His explanation quickly caught public attention, as it combined references to science, fiction, and video games, sparking wide discussion online.

Elon Musk's Twin's Names Meaning Revealed On X

After the post gained traction, Elon Musk responded directly in the comment section. He identified the twins as his son, Strider Sekhar, and his daughter, Comet Azure. According to Musk, the name Strider was inspired by Aragorn, a key character from The Lord of the Rings, who is first introduced under the name Strider.

Elon Musk “Bringing a child into the world is a statement of optimism. We need to restore hope and excitement for the future—I believe it will surpass the past.” pic.twitter.com/yU0hcYeK78 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 7, 2026

Musk explained that Sekhar was chosen in honour of Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, the Indian-American physicist known for his work on stellar structure and astrophysics. Chandrasekhar later received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 for his contributions to science.

Musk also clarified that his daughter’s name, Comet Azure, came from what he described as “the most powerful spell” in the fantasy video game Elden Ring. The explanation surprised many online, as it mixed pop culture with scientific legacy.

The twins were born in November 2021 to Musk and Shivon Zilis, a senior executive at Neuralink. Until now, the children had mostly been known publicly by their shorter names, Strider and Azure.

Grok AI Controversy Adds To Elon Musk's Spotlight

The discussion around Musk’s personal life came at a time when his AI chatbot, Grok, was facing criticism in multiple countries, including India, Europe, and Malaysia.

Authorities in India have instructed X to remove content they described as vulgar, obscene, and unlawful, especially material generated by Grok. Officials warned of legal action if the platform failed to comply.

A report by a non-profit group, AI Forensics, reviewed 20,000 images created by Grok between December 25 and January 1. The group claimed that 2 per cent of these images appeared to show individuals who looked 18 or younger. Around 30 images allegedly depicted young girls or women in revealing clothing.

Following the report, the platform repeated an earlier statement from Musk, saying that anyone using Grok to create illegal content would face the same consequences as uploading illegal material directly.