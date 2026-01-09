Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Deep Dive | Why Elon Musk Named His Son 'Strider Sekhar'... Is There An Indian Link?

ABP Live Deep Dive | Why Elon Musk Named His Son 'Strider Sekhar'... Is There An Indian Link?

After a viral post on X, Elon Musk explained why he chose the name Sekhar for his son, leading many to wonder if the billionaire has an Indian connection.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 11:09 AM (IST)

Elon Musk recently explained the meaning behind the names of his twin children after a photo of him with them went viral on X, formerly Twitter. The image was shared by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account and included a quote about optimism and the future. Musk replied personally in the comments, confirming the children’s identities and revealing the inspirations behind their names. His explanation quickly caught public attention, as it combined references to science, fiction, and video games, sparking wide discussion online.

Elon Musk's Twin's Names Meaning Revealed On X

After the post gained traction, Elon Musk responded directly in the comment section. He identified the twins as his son, Strider Sekhar, and his daughter, Comet Azure. According to Musk, the name Strider was inspired by Aragorn, a key character from The Lord of the Rings, who is first introduced under the name Strider.

Musk explained that Sekhar was chosen in honour of Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, the Indian-American physicist known for his work on stellar structure and astrophysics. Chandrasekhar later received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 for his contributions to science.

Musk also clarified that his daughter’s name, Comet Azure, came from what he described as “the most powerful spell” in the fantasy video game Elden Ring. The explanation surprised many online, as it mixed pop culture with scientific legacy.

The twins were born in November 2021 to Musk and Shivon Zilis, a senior executive at Neuralink. Until now, the children had mostly been known publicly by their shorter names, Strider and Azure.

Grok AI Controversy Adds To Elon Musk's Spotlight

The discussion around Musk’s personal life came at a time when his AI chatbot, Grok, was facing criticism in multiple countries, including India, Europe, and Malaysia. 

Authorities in India have instructed X to remove content they described as vulgar, obscene, and unlawful, especially material generated by Grok. Officials warned of legal action if the platform failed to comply.

A report by a non-profit group, AI Forensics, reviewed 20,000 images created by Grok between December 25 and January 1. The group claimed that 2 per cent of these images appeared to show individuals who looked 18 or younger. Around 30 images allegedly depicted young girls or women in revealing clothing.

Following the report, the platform repeated an earlier statement from Musk, saying that anyone using Grok to create illegal content would face the same consequences as uploading illegal material directly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the names of Elon Musk's twin children?

Elon Musk's twin children are named Strider Sekhar and Comet Azure. They were born in November 2021.

What is the inspiration behind the name Strider?

The name Strider was inspired by Aragorn, a character from The Lord of the Rings, who is initially known by the alias Strider.

What is the meaning behind the name Sekhar?

The name Sekhar was chosen to honor Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, an Indian-American physicist who won the Nobel Prize for his work in astrophysics.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
