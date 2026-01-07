Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A British public affairs executive has accused Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok of being used to create sexually explicit images of her without consent, reigniting global concerns over how generative artificial intelligence is being misused to harass and humiliate women online. The case, reported by The Times, has prompted renewed calls for stricter regulation of AI tools embedded within social media platforms.

Bella Wallersteiner, who comes from a family that survived the Holocaust, said she was targeted by online users who manipulated Grok, the AI assistant integrated into X, to generate explicit and degrading images featuring her likeness. She described the experience as deeply distressing and has urged the UK government to step in with stronger safeguards to curb such abuses.

Targeted Through AI After Charity Run

Wallersteiner said the abuse began after she shared a photograph taken during a 100 km charity run in support of The Survivor’s Trust, an organisation that helps victims of sexual violence.

Following her post, other users allegedly prompted Grok to digitally alter her appearance, removing her clothing and placing her in sexually suggestive situations.

Among the most disturbing images, according to reports, were those that positioned her in a bikini outside Auschwitz, the former Nazi extermination camp. The imagery, she said, was not only sexually humiliating but also deeply offensive given her family history.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall reacted strongly, calling the images generated by Grok “absolutely appalling” and stating that Elon Musk must address how his platform is being used. While the government has not yet announced a full break from X, Kendall’s remarks indicate rising political concern around AI-facilitated abuse.

Wallersteiner welcomed the prospect of regulatory action, warning that the unchecked use of such technology could normalise exploitation. “The creation of undressed or sexualised images without consent is degrading, abusive and it is not a victimless crime. It leaves you feeling exposed, powerless, and unsafe, and the harm does not simply disappear once the images are removed,” she was quoted as saying.

Ofcom Action Sought as Fears of Normalised Digital Abuse Grow

Calling for tighter enforcement, she also said: “Ofcom’s intervention is both necessary and long overdue. Robust, enforceable safeguards must now be put in place to prevent this kind of abuse from happening again.

“Without decisive action, there is a real risk that this technology will normalise sexual exploitation and digital abuse, shaping an online world in which girls and women are expected to tolerate harm as the price of participation.”

Her case has added to growing scrutiny of Grok’s image-generation features. Reports suggest that since the tool was rolled out, users have been able to produce a range of extremist and explicit content, including Nazi-themed imagery, violent scenes and sexualised portrayals involving hate symbols.

Children, Women and the Expanding Scope of Harm

Another woman, Jessaline Caine, 25, also described being targeted after raising concerns about the technology. She said that when she criticised Grok publicly, users responded by instructing the AI to generate sexualised images of her.

“That’s where I started to get a lot of abuse,” she said. “A lot of people disagreed with me, they thought AI should not be limited whatsoever. When I responded back to an argument, someone said: ‘Hey Grok, put her in a string bikini.’

“It was totally dehumanising because I’d given them an argument back and they didn’t even say anything, they just put me in a bikini to humiliate me.”

Caine also said she tested the chatbot by using images of herself as a teenager and as a child, claiming that Grok complied with requests to generate inappropriate images even when her age was mentioned.

Governments Step In as Pressure Mounts on X and xAI

The controversy has triggered action beyond the UK. Authorities in India, France, Britain and Malaysia have opened probes into Grok and its developer, xAI. India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT has already issued a notice to X, directing it to remove unlawful and obscene content generated by Grok and warning of legal consequences.

The European Commission has also confirmed that it is examining complaints related to the tool. X, responding through its Safety account, said it removes illegal material and permanently suspends accounts that violate its rules, adding that users prompting Grok to create unlawful content face the same penalties as those uploading such material.

As cases of AI-assisted harassment continue to surface, campaigners warn that without stronger oversight, generative tools risk becoming a new frontline for digital abuse rather than a force for innovation.