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HomeNewsPrateek Yadav Had Serious Lung Condition, Health Suddenly Deteriorated

Prateek Yadav Had Serious Lung Condition, Health Suddenly Deteriorated

Prateek Yadav's death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from political leaders and supporters.

By : Vivek Rai | Updated at : 13 May 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away.
  • He battled a serious lung illness and blood clotting.
  • His health suddenly deteriorated; doctors declared him dead.
  • The Samajwadi Party expressed grief over his demise.

Prateek Yadav, the son of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, was reportedly suffering from a serious lung-related illness for a long time before his death, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, Prateek had been battling complications linked to blood clotting in his lungs and was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital. His condition had reportedly remained critical for some time.

Prateek Yadav Rushed To Hospital

Sources further said that his health suddenly deteriorated on Wednesday morning when family members noticed that he was not responding. Following this, the family immediately contacted Civil Hospital in Lucknow and rushed him for medical assistance. However, doctors reportedly declared him brought dead.

Also Read: Who Was Prateek Yadav? Aparna Yadav’s Husband Who Recently Spoke About Marital Rift

The exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. Authorities are conducting a post-mortem examination, and further medical details are awaited.

Prateek Yadav, 38, largely stayed away from active politics despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families. He was known for his interest in fitness and business ventures in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party Expresses Grief

His death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from political leaders and supporters. The Samajwadi Party also expressed grief over his demise and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav's Brother Prateek Yadav Passes Away In Lucknow 

Prateek had recently been in the news after publicly speaking about personal and marital issues through social media posts. He had also spoken about facing mental stress in recent months.

He is survived by his wife Aparna Yadav and other members of the Yadav family.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son Prateek Yadav Passes Away at 38

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Prateek Yadav's reported cause of death?

Sources reported Prateek Yadav was suffering from a serious lung-related illness and had complications linked to blood clotting in his lungs.

Where was Prateek Yadav undergoing treatment?

He was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital for complications related to blood clotting in his lungs.

What was Prateek Yadav's age and background?

Prateek Yadav was 38 years old and largely stayed away from politics, focusing on fitness and business ventures.

Has the official cause of death been confirmed?

No, the exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. A post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Published at : 13 May 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aparna Yadav Prateek Yadav Prateek Yadav Death Reason Prateek Yadav Wife
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