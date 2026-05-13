Prateek Yadav Had Serious Lung Condition, Health Suddenly Deteriorated

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away.

He battled a serious lung illness and blood clotting.

His health suddenly deteriorated; doctors declared him dead.

The Samajwadi Party expressed grief over his demise.

Prateek Yadav, the son of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, was reportedly suffering from a serious lung-related illness for a long time before his death, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, Prateek had been battling complications linked to blood clotting in his lungs and was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital. His condition had reportedly remained critical for some time.

Prateek Yadav Rushed To Hospital

Sources further said that his health suddenly deteriorated on Wednesday morning when family members noticed that he was not responding. Following this, the family immediately contacted Civil Hospital in Lucknow and rushed him for medical assistance. However, doctors reportedly declared him brought dead.

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The exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. Authorities are conducting a post-mortem examination, and further medical details are awaited.

Prateek Yadav, 38, largely stayed away from active politics despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families. He was known for his interest in fitness and business ventures in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party Expresses Grief

His death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from political leaders and supporters. The Samajwadi Party also expressed grief over his demise and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

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Prateek had recently been in the news after publicly speaking about personal and marital issues through social media posts. He had also spoken about facing mental stress in recent months.

He is survived by his wife Aparna Yadav and other members of the Yadav family.