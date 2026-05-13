Tamil Nadu Floor Test: EPS Says AIADMK Will Oppose Vijay Govt, Rebels Set To Back TVK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIADMK to vote against CM Vijay's confidence motion.

AIADMK will remain in opposition, not support TVK government.

Rebel AIADMK MLAs pledge support to CM Vijay's government.

AIADMK divisions surface amidst crucial Tamil Nadu floor test.

Tamil Nadu Floor Test: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday declared that all legislators belonging to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would vote against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during the confidence motion in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Speaking ahead of the crucial floor test, Palaniswami reiterated that the AIADMK would remain in the opposition and would not support the government led by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The announcement came amid intense political activity in Chennai as the Assembly convened for the high-stakes trust vote that would determine the stability of Vijay’s newly formed administration.

AIADMK Rebels Break Ranks, Support Vijay

Despite the official party position announced by Palaniswami, a faction of rebel AIADMK MLAs led by S. P. Velumani extended support to the TVK government during the confidence motion.

The move exposed visible divisions within the AIADMK at a politically sensitive moment and triggered fresh speculation over internal dissatisfaction within the party.

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Floor Test Turns Into Major Political Showdown

The trust vote was closely watched not only as a test for Vijay’s government but also as a measure of opposition unity in Tamil Nadu. With cross-voting and rebel support emerging within the AIADMK camp, attention shifted toward how the party leadership would respond to legislators defying the official stand.