The AIADMK chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami, declared that all AIADMK legislators would vote against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during the confidence motion.
Tamil Nadu Floor Test: EPS Says AIADMK Will Oppose Vijay Govt, Rebels Set To Back TVK
Tamil Nadu Floor Test: EPS says all AIADMK MLAs will oppose Vijay in TN floor test, but rebels led by SP Velumani back the TVK government.
- AIADMK to vote against CM Vijay's confidence motion.
- AIADMK will remain in opposition, not support TVK government.
- Rebel AIADMK MLAs pledge support to CM Vijay's government.
- AIADMK divisions surface amidst crucial Tamil Nadu floor test.
Tamil Nadu Floor Test: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday declared that all legislators belonging to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would vote against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during the confidence motion in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Speaking ahead of the crucial floor test, Palaniswami reiterated that the AIADMK would remain in the opposition and would not support the government led by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The announcement came amid intense political activity in Chennai as the Assembly convened for the high-stakes trust vote that would determine the stability of Vijay’s newly formed administration.
AIADMK Rebels Break Ranks, Support Vijay
Despite the official party position announced by Palaniswami, a faction of rebel AIADMK MLAs led by S. P. Velumani extended support to the TVK government during the confidence motion.
The move exposed visible divisions within the AIADMK at a politically sensitive moment and triggered fresh speculation over internal dissatisfaction within the party.
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Floor Test Turns Into Major Political Showdown
The trust vote was closely watched not only as a test for Vijay’s government but also as a measure of opposition unity in Tamil Nadu. With cross-voting and rebel support emerging within the AIADMK camp, attention shifted toward how the party leadership would respond to legislators defying the official stand.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the official stance of the AIADMK regarding Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's confidence motion?
Will the AIADMK support the government led by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)?
No, the AIADMK will remain in the opposition and will not support the TVK government led by Chief Minister Vijay.
Are there any divisions within the AIADMK regarding the confidence motion?
Yes, a faction of rebel AIADMK MLAs, led by S. P. Velumani, extended support to the TVK government, exposing divisions within the party.
Who leads the rebel faction of AIADMK MLAs supporting Chief Minister Vijay?
The rebel faction of AIADMK MLAs supporting the TVK government is led by S. P. Velumani.