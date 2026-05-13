CBSE 12th Result 2026 Declared On web.umang.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board examination results 2026 today, May 12. Students can now view their results on the UMANG website at web.umang.gov.in.

Direct Link To Check - CBSE 12th Result 2026

Students can now access their CBSE Class 12 results through the government-supported digital platform, the UMANG app. To view the provisional marksheet, candidates must use their registered mobile number for login and authentication.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (Central Board of Secondary Education) has introduced enhanced digital systems this year to manage the results process smoothly across affiliated schools nationwide. As part of this shift, evaluation was carried out using scanned answer sheets, with teachers reviewing responses digitally instead of handling physical copies.

The board had already declared Class 10 results earlier in April this academic session. It has also discontinued the practice of releasing Class 10 and Class 12 results simultaneously.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on UMANG App

Students can follow these simple steps to download their provisional marksheet:

Step 1: Open the UMANG app or visit its official website.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Complete the OTP verification process for secure access.

Step 4: Search for “CBSE” in the list of services.

Step 5: Select “CBSE Class XII Results 2026”.

Step 6: Enter your roll number, school code, and date of birth carefully.

Step 7: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 8: Download and save the digital marksheet for future use.

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