PM Modi Slashes Convoy Size By 50% After His Fuel Conservation Push Amid Iran War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi directs 50% convoy vehicle reduction.

Austerity push encourages responsible fuel use, EVs.

Chief Ministers receive crisis response and action plan.

Citizens urged for 'nationally responsible' lifestyle changes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed a 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles in his official convoy as part of a broader austerity and fuel conservation push amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and rising global crude oil prices.

Sources said the Prime Minister had already reduced the size of his convoy during recent visits to Vadodara and Guwahati. While security arrangements remain unchanged, the move is aimed at encouraging responsible fuel consumption and setting an example during a period of economic uncertainty linked to the US-Iran conflict.

The Prime Minister has also instructed the Special Protection Group (SPG), which handles his security, to increase the use of electric vehicles in the motorcade. However, he has reportedly made it clear that no new vehicles should be purchased for this purpose, with the focus instead on optimising existing resources.

PMO Shared Crisis Response Plan With Chief Ministers

During the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Prime Minister’s Office distributed copies of PM Modi’s speech to all chief ministers present at the event. The document reportedly included an appeal for restraint during the ongoing crisis along with a suggested action plan.

The action plan encouraged greater use of electric vehicles, reduced fuel consumption and increased reliance on online meetings to minimise avoidable travel. The measures are being positioned as part of a coordinated effort to respond to global economic pressures triggered by instability in West Asia.

Officials said the Prime Minister wanted governments and public representatives to adopt practical austerity measures while maintaining administrative efficiency and security standards.

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BJP-Ruled States Begin Following Centre’s Lead

The austerity push has started reflecting across Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, with several senior leaders deciding to trim the size of their official convoys.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are among those who have reportedly decided to reduce the number of vehicles in their motorcades.

The move is being seen as an attempt to align state administrations with the Centre’s message on responsible fuel usage and resource conservation at a time of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

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Modi Urged Citizens To Adopt ‘Responsible’ Lifestyle Choices

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday appealed to citizens to make what he described as “nationally responsible” lifestyle changes as India deals with elevated crude oil prices, supply chain disruptions and inflationary concerns stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Calling for collective participation, Modi urged people to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption, avoid non-essential travel and prioritise local products over imports. “How can the nation progress if we depend on imports for everything?” he asked during the appeal.

The Prime Minister also advised citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year in order to reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves. He additionally encouraged people to avoid foreign travel and adopt work-from-home and remote working practices wherever possible.