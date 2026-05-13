Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prateek Yadav died, hospital denies poisoning rumors.

Medical team visited his residence before hospital.

He was previously hospitalized for lung condition.

Major political parties suspended events after death.

The Civil Hospital on Wednesday responded to the speculation surrounding the death of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 38. Following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav's stepbrother, reports emerged hinting that Prateek died after being poisoned.

Civil Hospital director Dr G.C. Gupta said Prateek was brought to the hospital in a dead condition. “We followed all necessary procedures and informed senior officials and the police after confirming the death,” he said.

Speaking to ABP News, Gupta ruled out the possibility of poisoning, saying that no evidence backing the speculation has emerged so far. He clarified that neither he nor the hospital had shared any such information with anyone. The hospital administration firmly denied rumours claiming Prateek Yadav had been poisoned.

Medical Team Was Sent To His Residence

According to Dr Gupta, around 5.30 am, a driver from Prateek Yadav’s residence arrived at the hospital seeking urgent medical assistance. Following the request, a medical officer was immediately sent to the house.

Prateek was then brought to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. When asked about reports claiming he was found unconscious in the kitchen, Dr Gupta said several versions were circulating but added that nothing could be confirmed at this stage.

The exact cause of death is yet to be officially established and is expected to become clearer after the post-mortem examination.

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Prateek Was Earlier Hospitalised In April

Sources said Prateek Yadav had also been admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on April 30 in critical condition. His health reportedly improved slightly after three days of treatment.

However, he allegedly returned home without informing doctors. According to sources, Prateek had been suffering from pulmonary embolism, a serious lung condition in which blood clots block arteries in the lungs.

The condition can severely disrupt blood circulation and may become life-threatening if complications intensify. Sources said he had been battling the illness for some time before his death.

BJP And SP Suspend Political Activities

Following Prateek Yadav’s sudden demise, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party cancelled their political programmes scheduled across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The BJP announced that district-level protests planned by women workers across the state had been postponed. In a statement, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said the programmes were deferred in view of the untimely death of Aparna Yadav’s husband.

The Samajwadi Party also cancelled all political engagements planned for the day as leaders across party lines expressed condolences over Prateek Yadav’s passing.

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