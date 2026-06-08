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HomeTechnologyFilming Reels At The Airport? DGCA Can Now Ban You From Flying

Filming Reels At The Airport? DGCA Can Now Ban You From Flying

DGCA has quietly rolled out rules that make filming at Indian airports a punishable offence. Here's which zones are restricted and what the penalties look like.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DGCA bans unauthorised photography, videography at Indian airports.
  • Restriction prevents disclosure of sensitive airport security information.
  • Violators face fines, travel suspension, or content deletion.

If you have been filming reels or vlogs at airports and posting them on social media, you may want to think twice before doing that again. India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has rolled out new rules that ban unauthorised photography and videography at airports across the country. 

The restrictions cover everything from casual reels and vlogs to any other form of social media content, and the consequences for breaking these rules can be serious enough to stop you from boarding a flight altogether.

Which Airport Zones Are Now Off-Limits For Filming?

The restricted zones include boarding areas, security checkpoints, runway buses, aircraft handling zones, and taxiways. The DGCA says these areas are sensitive, and filming them, even without any harmful intent, can lead to accidental disclosure of information related to surveillance structures, confidential processes, or airport logistics, which can pose a security risk.

Penalties for violations are not light either. Depending on how serious the breach is, consequences can range from fines to partial or full suspension of air travel. Security personnel are also authorised to ask individuals to delete recorded material on the spot. 

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While the exact fine amounts and the duration of No-Fly list bans are yet to be specified, officials have indicated that those details will be clarified in the coming months.

The move comes as a direct response to the growing trend of passengers documenting their journeys at airports and, in some cases, posting content that exposes sensitive information.

How To Get Permission To Film At An Airport

Filming at airports is not completely prohibited. Those who have a legitimate need to capture content can apply for permission through official channels, at least two months before the planned shoot date. 

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Ground photography requests can be submitted on the EGCA portal, while aerial photography requires an application through the Digital Sky portal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new rules has the DGCA implemented regarding filming at airports?

India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, has banned unauthorized photography and videography at airports across the country. This includes casual reels, vlogs, and any other social media content.

Which airport areas are now restricted from filming?

Restricted zones include boarding areas, security checkpoints, runway buses, aircraft handling zones, and taxiways. Filming here risks disclosing sensitive information or logistics, posing a security risk.

What are the consequences for violating the airport filming ban?

Penalties can range from fines and partial or full suspension of air travel to being denied boarding. Security personnel are also authorized to demand deletion of recorded material.

Is it possible to get permission to film at an airport?

Yes, filming is not completely prohibited. Individuals can apply for permission through official channels, ensuring they do so at least two months before their planned shoot date.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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