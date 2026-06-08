Filming Reels At The Airport? DGCA Can Now Ban You From Flying

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DGCA bans unauthorised photography, videography at Indian airports.

Restriction prevents disclosure of sensitive airport security information.

Violators face fines, travel suspension, or content deletion.

If you have been filming reels or vlogs at airports and posting them on social media, you may want to think twice before doing that again. India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has rolled out new rules that ban unauthorised photography and videography at airports across the country.

The restrictions cover everything from casual reels and vlogs to any other form of social media content, and the consequences for breaking these rules can be serious enough to stop you from boarding a flight altogether.

Which Airport Zones Are Now Off-Limits For Filming?

The restricted zones include boarding areas, security checkpoints, runway buses, aircraft handling zones, and taxiways. The DGCA says these areas are sensitive, and filming them, even without any harmful intent, can lead to accidental disclosure of information related to surveillance structures, confidential processes, or airport logistics, which can pose a security risk.

Penalties for violations are not light either. Depending on how serious the breach is, consequences can range from fines to partial or full suspension of air travel. Security personnel are also authorised to ask individuals to delete recorded material on the spot.

ALSO READ: Croma Is Selling The MacBook Neo At Just Rs 38,440; But There's A Catch

While the exact fine amounts and the duration of No-Fly list bans are yet to be specified, officials have indicated that those details will be clarified in the coming months.

The move comes as a direct response to the growing trend of passengers documenting their journeys at airports and, in some cases, posting content that exposes sensitive information.

How To Get Permission To Film At An Airport

Filming at airports is not completely prohibited. Those who have a legitimate need to capture content can apply for permission through official channels, at least two months before the planned shoot date.

ALSO READ: Apple Dropped Titanium From iPhone Pro, But Is It Gone Forever?

Ground photography requests can be submitted on the EGCA portal, while aerial photography requires an application through the Digital Sky portal.

Before You Go Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live