Claude Fable 5 Is Available On Your Existing Plan, But Only Until This Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anthropic extends Claude Fable 5 promotional access until July 12, 2026.

Eligible paid plans receive 50% weekly Fable 5 usage free.

No activation required; future use needs purchase credits.

Anthropic is giving its paid subscribers more time to try Claude Fable 5 without any extra cost. The company has extended the promotional access window through July 12, after originally launching the offer on July 1. The promotion lets eligible users explore the newest AI model within their existing plan limits. Anthropic confirmed: "We're extending access to Claude Fable 5 on all paid plans through July 12."

Here is everything you need to know about what the offer covers and who can use it.

What Does The Claude Fable 5 Promotion Actually Cover?

Paid users get access to Claude Fable 5 for up to 50% of their total weekly usage limit at no additional charge. Once that threshold is crossed, users can either purchase usage credits to continue with Fable 5 or switch to another Claude model for the rest of their weekly allowance.

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Anthropic clarified: "There's nothing to claim or activate, and you won't pay anything beyond your existing subscription. Fable 5 draws from your plan's regular weekly usage limit and uses it faster than other Claude models."

It is worth noting that this offer is limited to Pro, Max, Team, and premium seats on seat-based enterprise plans. Standard seats on seat-based enterprise plans, along with usage-based enterprise plans, do not qualify.

How Can Eligible Users Access Claude Fable 5?

Eligible subscribers can use Fable 5 across Claude's web, mobile, desktop, Cowork, and Design platforms. Anthropic outlined the steps: "In Claude on the web, Claude Desktop, and Claude Mobile, select 'Fable 5' from the model picker.

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In Claude Code, Fable 5 requires version 2.1.170 or later. To use Fable 5 in Claude Cowork, you need to be on the latest version of Claude Desktop."

The promotion ends at 11:59:59 PM PT on July 12, 2026. After that, users can continue accessing Claude Fable 5 by purchasing usage credits.