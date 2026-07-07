Nothing Phone (4b) vs Phone (4a): Here Is What You Lose When You Spend Less

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nothing Phone (4b) targets buyers under Rs 35,000.

Phone (4a) costs more, offers brighter screen, faster chipset.

The (4a) boasts telephoto camera, faster 50W charging.

(4b) suits budget; (4a) delivers superior overall specifications.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Nothing Phone (4a): Nothing has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the Phone (4b), a device aimed at buyers looking for the brand's signature experience under Rs 35,000. The Phone (4a), which launched earlier this year, has since moved up in pricing, leaving a gap that the Phone (4b) now fills. Both phones carry Nothing's recognisable design language and run the same software, but they differ in some key areas.

Here is a straightforward comparison to help you decide which one suits you better.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Nothing Phone (4a): Design & Display

The Phone (4b) draws design inspiration from both the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro. It features a semi-transparent build with a large camera module, flat back panel, and flat edges. The Glyph Bar layout mirrors the Phone (4a). One practical addition on the Phone (4b) is a small dimple on the bottom-left corner of the rear panel, designed to make pulling the phone out of a pocket easier.

Both phones use a polycarbonate frame and carry an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and minor water splashes. Dimensions and weight are nearly identical across both devices. The Phone (4a), however, features a fully transparent rear panel that gives a clearer view of the internal design elements, making it the stronger pick for buyers who care about Nothing's visual identity.

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On the display front, both phones use AMOLED panels with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Phone (4a) peaks at 4,500 nits of brightness with 1,600 nits in high brightness mode, while the Phone (4b) tops out at 2,000 nits. For most indoor use, this difference will not stand out, but the Phone (4a) holds a clear advantage in direct sunlight.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Nothing Phone (4a): Price

The Nothing Phone (4b) starts at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with a 256GB option priced at Rs 38,999. The Phone (4b) is available via Nothing's official Bangalore store and Flipkart.

The Phone (4a), meanwhile, starts at Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, going up to Rs 43,999 for the 8GB and 256GB version. A 12GB RAM variant was listed at Rs 46,999, though it is currently unavailable on Flipkart.

On colour options, the Phone (4a) comes in Black, Blue, White, and Pink, while the Phone (4b) is limited to Black, White, and Blue.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Nothing Phone (4a): Camera

Both phones share a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens at the rear. Where the Phone (4a) pulls ahead is with its additional 50MP telephoto camera, which supports up to 70x zoom. This makes it a more flexible option for users who shoot at varying distances.

The Phone (4a) also comes with a 32MP front camera, compared to the 16MP selfie shooter on the Phone (4b). For casual photography, the Phone (4b) holds up well. For more versatility and better selfies, the Phone (4a) is the stronger choice.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Nothing Phone (4a): Battery

The Phone (4a) packs a 5,400mAh battery, which is 200mAh more than the Phone (4b)'s 5,200mAh cell. The bigger difference is in charging speeds: the Phone (4a) supports 50W wired charging, while the Phone (4b) is capped at 33W. In day-to-day use, both phones should deliver comparable battery endurance, but the Phone (4a) will charge noticeably faster.

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Nothing Phone (4b) vs Nothing Phone (4a): Launch Date

The Nothing Phone (4a) launched earlier in 2025 and was originally positioned as a mid-range offering. The Phone (4b) has been introduced more recently, with Nothing officially launching it in India to address the under-Rs 35,000 segment that the Phone (4a) no longer covers after its price revision.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Nothing Phone (4a): Which Will Be Better?

For buyers with a budget under Rs 35,000, the Nothing Phone (4b) is a solid pick. It delivers the core Nothing experience, including the Glyph Bar, Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16, and a clean design, without stretching your budget. Both phones are also promised at least three major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The Phone (4a), however, offers a faster Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset against the Phone (4b)'s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, quicker UFS 3.1 storage compared to UFS 2.2, faster 50W charging, a brighter display, and a more complete triple-camera system. If the price difference is manageable, the Phone (4a) gives you more for the money across almost every spec.