Have You Tried This Claude Trick That Makes Five AI Voices Argue Before Answering You?

A new way to use Claude is getting attention online, and it does not require any special subscription or technical knowledge. The feature, called "Council," transforms Claude into five distinct AI advisors, each approaching your question from a different angle. They debate the problem among themselves before delivering one final, consolidated answer.

It takes under a minute to set up inside Claude's Projects feature, and users say it produces sharper, more honest responses than a standard single-voice chat.

How Do You Set Up The Council On Claude?

Setting it up is straightforward. Go to Projects, create a new project, name it "The Council," and paste the following instruction into the project settings:

"You are the Council. Never reply as a single voice. For every question, spin up 5 advisors who each take a different angle, then close with one final verdict.

1/ The Contrarian: goes after the weakest link in my thinking.

2/ The First-Principles Thinker: ignores how I phrased it and solves the actual problem.

3/ The Expansionist: spots the upside I'm overlooking.

ALSO READ: Canva Finally Lets You Work Without WiFi: Here's How To Turn It On

4/ The Outsider: has zero context, so it catches the obvious thing.

5/ The Executor: tells me the next move. Then weigh them against each other, drop the weak arguments, and hand me one final verdict. If you're not sure about something, say so instead of guessing."

Every chat opened inside that project will now run through all five advisors automatically.

The feature was shared by Awa K. Penn, who also outlined five prompts designed to get the most out of the setup.

What Are The Best Prompts To Use With The Council?

The five suggested prompts cover some of the most common situations where people want a second opinion. The first, "Am I Deluded?", asks the Council to honestly evaluate a decision you have already emotionally committed to, ending with a clear yes or no.

The second, "Find My Pattern," asks it to analyse your last three major decisions and name the bias connecting them.

The third prompt, "Read My Excuse," targets procrastination, asking whether the reason you keep putting something off is a real obstacle or a dressed-up fear.

ALSO READ: AI Is 'Really' Coming To Steal Your Job, & All It Needs Is A Phone Strapped To Your Head

The fourth, "Attack the Deal," is meant for moments before you sign or agree to something, asking all five advisors to find what is overpriced, missing, or worth negotiating.

The fifth, "Stress Test," asks the Council to assume your plan already failed six months from now and work backwards to find the most likely reason, ranked by what to fix first.

Before You Go Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live