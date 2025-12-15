Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ChatGPT’s much-talked-about adult mode finally seems to have a timeline. First mentioned in October, this new mode is meant only for users above the legal age. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earlier said the company wants to treat adult users as adults, hinting at more open and explicit use cases. Now, according to a report by The Verge, OpenAI is planning to roll out ChatGPT’s adult mode in early 2026.

However, this will only happen if the company successfully builds a strong age verification system. Without that, the feature will not be released.

ChatGPT Adult Mode Release Timeline & Age Verification Plan

As per the report, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, recently told reporters that ChatGPT's adult mode could arrive in the first quarter of 2026. Once launched, ChatGPT will join other AI platforms like Grok and smaller tools that already offer NSFW content.

But OpenAI is being extra careful. The company has clearly said it will not allow adult content unless it can confirm that the user is actually an adult. This means OpenAI is moving away from the old “opt-in” honour system.

Instead, the company is developing an AI-powered age verification system. This system uses custom large language models to guess a user’s age based on their activity inside the app and other signals. Fidji Simo reportedly said this system is still in early testing.

Right now, it is being tested in select countries. Its main goal is to identify teenagers who might be misidentifying themselves as adults. Only if these tests work properly will OpenAI move ahead with the adult mode launch.

ChatGPT Adult Mode Features, Availability, & Who Can Access It

If everything goes as planned, ChatGPT adult mode will launch in early 2026, with the United States likely being the first country to get access. The report also suggests that this feature may be limited to paid subscribers only.

Back in October, Sam Altman said OpenAI is working on adult-only features that allow users to do more with ChatGPT. While he did not clearly list the features, he hinted at things like flirtatious conversations and even “erotica” for verified adults.

This announcement came after many users complained about the removal of the GPT-4o model following the launch of GPT-5.

Users felt GPT-4o was more conversational and more human-like. The adult mode could be OpenAI’s way of addressing those concerns, but only for verified adult users.