Have You Tried The ChatGPT Wrapped Prompt? Use It To Get Your Yearly Recap Instantly

Have You Tried The ChatGPT Wrapped Prompt? Use It To Get Your Yearly Recap Instantly

ChatGPT Wrapped lets you see your year in a fun, Spotify-style format. With one simple prompt, you get a personalised recap of topics, habits and ideas you explored throughout the year.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ChatGPT Wrapped 2025 Prompt: Everyone loves seeing their yearly activity in a fun, wrapped-style format. It feels personal, quick, and a little addictive. That’s why more people now want something similar from ChatGPT. A simple ChatGPT Wrapped can show how you used the tool, what you asked the most, and what type of ideas you explored. It feels like a small story of your year, made just for you. 

The best part is that you do not need any complex steps. You just use one clear prompt, and ChatGPT creates your wrap instantly.

How To Get ChatGPT Wrapped (With The Exact Prompt You Need)

Getting your own ChatGPT Wrapped is very easy. You do not need any special feature or hidden setting. You only have to ask ChatGPT in a clear way, the same way you ask for songs or stats on Spotify Wrapped or YouTube Music Wrapped. 

When you give this simple prompt, ChatGPT reads your past activity in the conversation and builds a wrapped-style recap.

Here is the prompt you must put in your story and also use when you want your own wrapped:

“Give me an honest ChatGPT wrap of mine. The wrap should be similar to Spotify or YouTube music wrapped.”

When you send this line, ChatGPT will check your chats and present everything in a fun summary. It can include what topics you asked the most, what writing style you used, and how often you asked for edits, blogs, or creative ideas. It works instantly and feels like a personal report for your year.

What Is A Wrapped & Why Do People Love This Trend?

A “Wrapped” is a simple yearly summary that shows how you used a platform in a fun and personal way. It first became popular with music apps, where people could see their top songs, moods, or listening habits. 

Slowly, this idea turned into a trend for many tools and creators. People love Wrapped because it feels like a small story about their year. 

It shows what they did the most, what they enjoyed, and how their habits changed. It is easy to read, easy to share, and makes your whole year feel special.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
AI TECHNOLOGY
