ChatGPT Work Is More Than A Chatbot: 7 Features That You Can Utilise To Get Some Real Work Done

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Work for professionals, streamlining project completion.

It creates share-ready documents, presentations, and interactive websites.

The platform integrates 1400+ plugins, automates tasks using GPT-5.6.

ChatGPT Work: OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Work, a new experience built around its GPT-5.6 model family that aims to help users move from ideas to finished projects faster. Designed for professionals, teams, and businesses, the platform combines planning, automation, content creation, and workflow integration into a single workspace.

Here are seven key features that define ChatGPT Work:

1. Turns Ideas Into Completed Work

ChatGPT Work is designed to go beyond answering questions. The platform can gather context from files, notes, and connected tools before helping users create finished spreadsheets, documents, presentations, and other work products.

Rather than acting as a simple chatbot, it focuses on helping users complete end-to-end tasks.

2. Creates Share-Ready Documents and Presentations

One of the biggest additions is the ability to transform information from various sources into polished outputs.

Whether it is a report, slide deck, analysis, or business document, ChatGPT Work aims to produce content that aligns with existing templates and preferred formats, making it easier to share with teams and stakeholders.

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3. Builds Interactive Websites and Web Apps

OpenAI has also introduced Sites, a feature that allows users to convert plans, ideas, and datasets into interactive websites and web applications. These can include dashboards, project trackers, launch calendars, prototypes, reports, and other collaborative tools that can be updated as information changes.

4. Connects With More Than 1,400 Plugins

ChatGPT Work can pull information from existing business tools and workflows through a library of more than 1,400 plugins.

This enables the platform to access relevant context from services already being used by organisations, helping projects move forward without requiring users to manually gather information.

5. Automates Tasks and Project Follow-Ups

The platform includes support for one-time and recurring tasks. Users can schedule activities, monitor updates, and keep track of project progress over time.

OpenAI says web and mobile access for these capabilities is being rolled out to Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users.

6. Introduces a New Desktop Browser Experience

ChatGPT Work comes with a built-in browser experience within the desktop application.

The feature supports multiple tabs and richer workflows, allowing users to work across files, accounts, and connected tools without constantly switching between applications.

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7. Uses GPT-5.6 and Plan Mode for Better Results

Powering the experience is GPT-5.6, OpenAI’s latest model family for professional work. A new Plan mode helps ChatGPT gather context, ask clarifying questions, and create a step-by-step approach before beginning a task.

Users can review and modify the plan before approving it, giving them greater control over the final outcome.

ChatGPT Work Availability

OpenAI says ChatGPT Work is available on desktop across plans. Web and mobile access is also being rolled out to Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu users over the coming days, bringing the new GPT-5.6-powered workflow tools to a wider audience.