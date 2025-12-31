Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As we are on the edge of 2025, many people become curious about how the next year will be. Will they achieve what they have planned, or what their Kundali says about the new year? The questions never seem to end. While you can visit a professional astrologer to get a glimpse of your year, another way is to turn to ChatGPT to know what the year holds for you.

I tested it myself and felt most of the things ChatGPT told me were already in my plans and ready to execute. I won’t say it’s 100% right, as astrology is only about predictions, but it’s a fun way to begin 2026.

2026 Horoscope With ChatGPT Using A Simple 'Friend' Prompt

The smartest way to get a 2026 horoscope with ChatGPT is by keeping the prompt neutral. You don’t need to explain anything extra. You only need to give four basic details: date of birth, place of birth, time of birth, and gender. Then, instead of saying “this is my horoscope,” you simply say these are your friend’s details.

For example, you write:

“DOB:

Place of Birth:

Time:

Gender:

“Above are my friend’s details. Tell me how the year 2026 will be for her.”

This keeps the request clean and factual. ChatGPT now treats the information like a third-person chart and avoids personal context. The prediction becomes more structured and astrology-driven, instead of vague or generic.

2026 Horoscope With ChatGPT Based On Vedic Or Western Astrology

Another important part of getting an accurate 2026 horoscope with ChatGPT is choosing the astrology system. If you want Hindu Vedic astrology, you don’t need to add anything extra. The system naturally focuses on planetary movements, dashas, and zodiac placements based on birth details.

If you prefer Western astrology, simply add one clear line at the end of your prompt saying you want a Western-style reading. That’s it.

This method works because ChatGPT relies fully on the data you provide. It does not guess who you are. It does not pull personal memory.

Everything comes from birth information and astrological interpretation for the year 2026. Simple, clean, and surprisingly effective.

Overall, it was a fun way to spend some spare time. Going through the predictions makes you feel a little more prepared and excited about stepping into the next year.