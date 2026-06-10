Wordle Answer Today (June 10): Puzzle 1817 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle players faced a challenge on Wednesday, June 10.

Hints included starting A, ending N, and two vowels.

The correct answer, ALIGN, means placing objects in position.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were treated to another interesting challenge this Wednesday, June 10. The popular five-letter word game continues to keep millions of people coming back every day. Some enjoy the challenge of solving the puzzle in as few guesses as possible, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today's puzzle was a clever one, with hints pointing toward a word that describes putting things in the right position. If you're still searching for the answer, don't worry, we've got the solution and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to learn but can be tricky to master. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to provide helpful clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues wisely helps players narrow down the possibilities and find the correct answer before running out of guesses.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 10 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today's Wordle:

Brought into position.

The word begins with A.

It ends with N.

The word contains 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using "light" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players a good chance to work out the answer without making it too obvious.

Wordle Answer Today (June 10)

The answer to today's Wordle is: ALIGN.

To "align" something means to place it in the correct position, usually so that it matches or lines up with something else. For example, you might align pictures on a wall so they are straight, or align text on a page. Parallel lines are also said to be aligned because they run in the same direction.

Congratulations if you solved today's puzzle! If not, don't worry, a new Wordle challenge will be waiting for you tomorrow.