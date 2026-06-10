NYT Connections Answers (June 10): Puzzle 1094 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, returned with its June 10 puzzle, and this one was more straightforward than many recent challenges. Players were asked to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some Connections puzzles rely on tricky wordplay and misleading clues, today’s challenge focused more on spotting clear themes.

Still, a few words could easily lead players in the wrong direction if they rushed through the grid. If you need help solving today’s puzzle, here’s a complete breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. The goal is simple: find four groups of four words that share a common theme.

At first, the challenge sounds easy. However, many words seem like they could fit into multiple groups, which is what makes the game tricky. Players need to look carefully and think about different meanings and connections between words.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which can all come before the word “Figure.”

Players can make up to four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.

Each group also has a colour that shows its difficulty level:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game refreshes every day, giving players a new challenge to solve and share with friends.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 10)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: A means to an end.

Green hint: Unpleasant buildup.

Blue hint: Beyond the spotlight.

Purple hint: Document talk.

Extra hints:

Every group has at least one word containing the letter "N".

One group is about things you probably would not want to touch.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Fashion

Green: Skin

Blue: Wings

Purple: Line

Full Solution for June 10:

Yellow (Technique): Fashion, Manner, Method, Way

Green (Gross Things That Form on Wet Surfaces): Crust, Film, Scum, Skin

Blue (Parts of a Theatre): Catwalk, Pit, Stage, Wings

Purple (Counted in Document Word Counts): Character, Line, Page, Word

Today’s puzzle was one of the more approachable Connections challenges in recent weeks. The yellow group focused on different ways of doing something, with words like “method” and “way” making the connection easier to spot. The green group was a little less pleasant, featuring things that form on wet surfaces, such as scum and film.

The theatre-themed blue group included parts of a performance venue, while the purple group centred on items commonly counted in documents, including pages, lines, characters, and words.

Unlike some puzzles that depend on tricky wordplay, today’s game was mostly about recognising straightforward categories. That made it a refreshing challenge for both new and experienced Connections players.