Buying A Water Purifier? 5 Things You Must Get Right To Ensure Safe Drinking Water

A water purifier is a household staple promising safety and peace of mind. But is it though? Clear water does not always mean safe water. Invisible threats lie beneath the surface, carrying real health risks that can affect infants, older adults and anyone with a vulnerable immune system.

According to WHO and UNICEF, one in four people, i.e., over 2.1 billion globally, still lack access to safely managed drinking water that is free from contamination and reliably available.

In India, the stakes are high. Unsafe and sewage-contaminated tap water has sickened over 5,500 people and contributed to at least 34 deaths across 26 cities in the past year, a nationwide pattern of contamination, not a one-off event.

Choosing the right water purifier is not just about appliances or features but about protecting health. Here’s what every household must get right:

Know What’s In Your Water First

Not all water is contaminated in the same way, and this is where many households go wrong. The quality of drinking water depends on where it comes from, i.e., groundwater, borewells, tankers, rivers or municipal supply lines. In some regions, water contains excess fluoride or nitrates due to geological conditions. In others, ageing pipelines allow sewage, bacteria and industrial waste to seep into otherwise treated water.

What makes this dangerous is that most harmful contaminants are invisible. Water can look crystal clear and still contain arsenic, lead, pesticides or disease-causing microbes. This is why relying on taste, smell, or appearance is misleading. Testing your water even once gives clarity on what you are consuming every day and helps determine what kind of purification is required. Without this step, choosing a purifier becomes guesswork rather than protection.

Match Technology to Contaminants, Not Assumptions

A common misconception about putting lives in danger is that a single purifier can solve all your water-related problems. But different types of contaminants require different methods of removal. Technologies that remove visible particles or improve taste might not make drinking water completely free of dissolved chemicals or microscopic pathogens.

While bacterial contamination needs active disinfection, chemical pollutants require filtration at a molecular level. Relying on generic purification systems without understanding what they are meant to remove can give a false sense of safety. Water may seem clean, but harmful substances can still pass through.

Safe Water Is About Health, Not Just Taste Or Appearance

Contaminated drinking water can lead to diarrhoeal diseases, gastrointestinal infections, weakened immunity and even life-threatening illnesses. Children are so vulnerable that even low-level exposure to toxins over time can affect their growth, cognitive development and overall well-being.

Since many contaminants do not alter the taste or smell of water, exposure often goes unnoticed until it’s too late. A purifier’s role is not to make water more palatable but to reduce invisible health risks.

Maintenance Is Not Optional, But Critical

A water purifier is only as effective as its maintenance. Filters clog, membranes degrade, and purification components lose efficiency over time. When these parts are not replaced or serviced regularly, the purifier becomes a breeding ground for bacteria.

Another dangerous misconception common in Indian households is that a purifier once installed continues to work indefinitely. Regular maintenance ensures water remains consistently safe. Skipping upkeep not only reduces effectiveness but can quietly compromise water quality, defeating the purpose of installing a purifier.

Think Long Term; Not Just About Upfront Cost

Water safety is a long-term commitment. A cheaper system that requires frequent repairs, inefficient filtration or inconsistent performance can end up costing far more both financially as well as in terms of health.

Evaluating long-term factors such as durability, reliability, filter replacement cycles and maintenance requirements gives a clearer picture of real value. A purifier that delivers consistent protection year after year, when properly maintained, is a better and safer investment for good health. When it comes to drinking water, reliability matters more than price tags.

Safe drinking water is not defined by how clear it looks, but by what it protects you from. Getting these five factors right can make a difference every single day.

(The author is the Chief Water Scientist, Eureka Forbes)

