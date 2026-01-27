You May Have To Pay To Use WhatsApp Without Ads: Here’s What’s Changing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom



WhatsApp may soon stop being completely free. The company is getting ready to test a paid, ad-free plan. Early signs of this have already appeared in a new app version. Users will soon start seeing ads in the Update tab, which includes Status and Channels. Reports say new code strings point to a subscription option that can remove these ads. WhatsApp has not shared any official details yet.

If this plan rolls out, more information is expected very soon. This change could mark a big shift for the world’s most-used chat app.

WhatsApp Subscription Model: What We Know So Far

Reports found in WhatsApp’s 2.26.3.9 version show new lines that hint at a paid plan. This plan may allow users to remove ads from Status and Channels by paying a small monthly fee.

Right now, WhatsApp is known for being clean, simple, and ad-free. That is one big reason people love it, especially in India.

Meta tested ads last year in Status and Channels, and many users were unhappy. The backlash was strong because people felt WhatsApp should stay private and clutter-free.

A subscription model may be Meta’s way to balance ads and user comfort. Those who don’t mind ads can continue for free, while others can pay to remove them.

Still, WhatsApp has not confirmed pricing, launch dates, or country-wise plans. Everything is based on code hints and early tests. More clarity is expected in the coming days.

WhatsApp Ads In Update Tab: Why This Matters

The Update tab is where users see Status posts and Channels. Ads appearing here will be new for most people. Even if chats remain ad-free, this change will be very visible.

WhatsApp started in 2008 and quickly became the world’s favourite messaging app. It was founded by Jan Koum and Brian Acton. Features like instant messaging, group chats, and media sharing made it grow fast. In 2014, Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion.

For years, WhatsApp stayed simple. No ads. No noise. Now, Meta wants to earn from its huge user base. Ads in the Update tab and a paid option may become the new normal.

Whether users accept this or not will decide the future of WhatsApp’s design. One thing is clear: the app is entering a new phase.