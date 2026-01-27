Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
You May Have To Pay To Use WhatsApp Without Ads: Here's What's Changing

You May Have To Pay To Use WhatsApp Without Ads: Here’s What’s Changing

WhatsApp's shift to ads in Status and Channels, paired with a paid ad-free tier, marks a pivotal monetization pivot for Meta's chat giant-balancing free access with premium perks amid 2.5B+ users.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp may soon stop being completely free. The company is getting ready to test a paid, ad-free plan. Early signs of this have already appeared in a new app version. Users will soon start seeing ads in the Update tab, which includes Status and Channels. Reports say new code strings point to a subscription option that can remove these ads. WhatsApp has not shared any official details yet. 

If this plan rolls out, more information is expected very soon. This change could mark a big shift for the world’s most-used chat app.

WhatsApp Subscription Model: What We Know So Far

Reports found in WhatsApp’s 2.26.3.9 version show new lines that hint at a paid plan. This plan may allow users to remove ads from Status and Channels by paying a small monthly fee. 

Right now, WhatsApp is known for being clean, simple, and ad-free. That is one big reason people love it, especially in India.

Meta tested ads last year in Status and Channels, and many users were unhappy. The backlash was strong because people felt WhatsApp should stay private and clutter-free. 

A subscription model may be Meta’s way to balance ads and user comfort. Those who don’t mind ads can continue for free, while others can pay to remove them.

Still, WhatsApp has not confirmed pricing, launch dates, or country-wise plans. Everything is based on code hints and early tests. More clarity is expected in the coming days.

WhatsApp Ads In Update Tab: Why This Matters

The Update tab is where users see Status posts and Channels. Ads appearing here will be new for most people. Even if chats remain ad-free, this change will be very visible.

WhatsApp started in 2008 and quickly became the world’s favourite messaging app. It was founded by Jan Koum and Brian Acton. Features like instant messaging, group chats, and media sharing made it grow fast. In 2014, Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion.

For years, WhatsApp stayed simple. No ads. No noise. Now, Meta wants to earn from its huge user base. Ads in the Update tab and a paid option may become the new normal.

Whether users accept this or not will decide the future of WhatsApp’s design. One thing is clear: the app is entering a new phase.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will WhatsApp become completely free?

WhatsApp is testing a paid, ad-free plan. This means a subscription option may become available soon to remove ads.

Where will ads appear on WhatsApp?

Ads are expected to appear in the Update tab, which includes Status and Channels. Chats are anticipated to remain ad-free.

How can I avoid ads on WhatsApp?

A subscription plan is being tested that could allow users to pay a fee to remove ads from the Update tab.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY WhatsApp Paid Subscription Ad-free WhatsApp Plan WhatsApp Channels Ads WhatsApp Status Ads WhatsApp Premium No Ads 2026
Embed widget