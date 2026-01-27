Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyUIDAI’s New Aadhaar App Goes Live After Republic Day: No Need To Carry The Card Anymore

UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Goes Live After Republic Day: No Need To Carry The Card Anymore

Launched on January 28, UIDAI’s new Aadhaar app allows users to carry their ID on their phone, control which details are visible, & update info. online -cutting down on travel,long queues & paperwork.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Two days after Republic Day, on January 28, UIDAI will launch the full version of the new Aadhaar app. This update has been confirmed by UIDAI through a post on X. The app is designed to make Aadhaar use simple and safe. People will no longer need to carry their Aadhaar card or photocopies. They can also update their mobile number and address from home. 

The app follows a “privacy first” idea, letting users share only what is needed and hide the rest.

New Aadhaar App Features That Make Daily Life Simple

The new Aadhaar app is built to make identity use easier and safer. After installing the app, users must log in using the mobile number linked with Aadhaar. 

Once logged in, the full Aadhaar card will be visible inside the app. Whenever proof is needed, users can simply show it on their phone.

The biggest benefit is privacy control. While sharing Aadhaar, users can hide personal details such as full address or date of birth. This reduces the risk of misuse. UIDAI has clearly said that places like concerts or events should only check identity, not collect extra data.

With this app, there is no need to carry a physical card anymore. Everything stays secure on your phone. The app is available for both Android and iOS users. 

Earlier, many features were locked. After January 28, all these features are expected to be fully active, giving users complete control of their Aadhaar in one place.

How New Aadhaar App Lets You Update Number & Address

One of the most useful upgrades in the new Aadhaar app is the option to update details from home. Users will be able to change their registered mobile number directly inside the app. There will be no need to visit any Aadhaar centre. The entire process can be completed online in a few easy steps.

The app also allows users to update their address. For this, users will have to upload valid supporting documents. The app will clearly show which documents are accepted, so there is no confusion.

This feature saves time, travel, and long waiting lines. It is especially helpful for people who live far from service centres. Overall, the new Aadhaar app is made to be simple, secure, and user-friendly for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I update my mobile number and address using the new Aadhaar app?

Yes, you can update your registered mobile number and address directly within the app, eliminating the need to visit an Aadhaar center.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Digital India Aadhaar India Tech News UIDAI TECHNOLOGY Aadhaar App Government Apps
