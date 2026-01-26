Bill Gates Shares Republic Day Message For India, Confirms His Visit For AI Summit

India’s Republic Day 2026 drew global attention after Bill Gates shared a message on India’s growing role in technology. He spoke about the promise India made in 1950 and how Indian innovation now reaches people across the Global South. Gates also said he will attend the India AI Impact Summit next year. His words added to a wider global conversation about how India is shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence.

The focus is no longer only on growth, but on whether technology can be fair, useful, and accessible to everyone.

What Sundar Pichai Said About India & AI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has often spoken about India’s place in the AI future. He said India is becoming one of the most important countries shaping how Artificial Intelligence will be used.

Thank You Mr. Bill Gates @BillGates, Chair and Board Member of Gates Foundation, for your warm message congratulating India on its innovation capabilities and its contributions in delivering solutions for the Global South, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India!… pic.twitter.com/TGZvooQGOM — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) January 26, 2026

According to him, India’s scale, diversity, and large user base make it a testing ground for real-world AI.

Pichai pointed out that when AI tools work in India, they usually work anywhere. India deals with many languages, uneven access, and huge populations. Solving these problems builds systems that are practical, not just powerful.

He also referred to India’s digital systems, such as UPI, as proof that technology can reach millions in simple ways.

His view is that India will not only use AI but also guide how it should serve people, especially in developing nations.

What Is The AI Summit Happening In 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is planned as a global meeting on how AI should be built and used. It will bring together governments, researchers, companies, and social groups from many countries.

The background is clear. While many global rules and principles exist, most AI tools and resources remain in a few hands. This has widened the AI gap between rich and poor nations. The summit aims to address this gap.

Discussions will focus on how AI can support education, healthcare, farming, jobs, and public services in developing regions. It will also look at problems such as job loss, bias in systems, and rising energy use.

The event is meant to move beyond big promises and talk about real impact on everyday life.