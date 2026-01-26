PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tributes At National War Memorial On Republic Day: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Republic Day. PM Modi led the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution and highlighting the nation’s rich cultural and military heritage.

VIDEO | Republic Day 2026: PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, Delhi, paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes.



President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand event at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The celebrations will also be attended by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who are the Chief Guests for this year’s ceremony.

Kartavya Path, which stretches from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been meticulously decorated to reflect India’s remarkable journey.



According to the Ministry of Defence, this year’s Republic Day celebrations will present a unique showcase combining the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country’s developmental achievements, military prowess, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across the nation.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM and will last approximately 90 minutes.