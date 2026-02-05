Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched ‘Bharat Taxi’, a cooperative-based ride-hailing platform that aims to go nationwide within the next three years. After a two-month pilot in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, the government says the driver-owned app will expand across all states and Union Territories. The model promises zero commission and no surge pricing for customers.

However, when we tested the app ourselves, it was far from being fully functional. Still, officials say the three-year expansion target remains firm, and driver welfare is the main focus.

Bharat Taxi Ride Hailing Platform Targets Nationwide Rollout In Three Years

Bharat Taxi is being promoted as India’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform with a clear three-year nationwide rollout plan. The service is currently live only in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat after a pilot phase, but the target is to take it from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari within that timeline.

The platform is registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act and is backed by multiple cooperative groups.

The biggest selling point is its zero-commission model. Unlike private cab apps that take a cut from each ride, Bharat Taxi says drivers will keep their full earnings.

Surge pricing is also removed, which means fares should stay stable for users. The platform supports car, auto and two-wheeler bookings.

Bharat Taxi Driver Benefits Model & Cooperative Ownership Structure

The Bharat Taxi ride-hailing platform is built around a cooperative ownership structure where drivers are treated as members and partial owners, not just partners. Officials say profits will be shared directly with drivers. The focus is on long-term income stability instead of high platform margins. Over three lakh drivers have reportedly joined during the early phase, with daily rides crossing five figures in pilot regions.

The platform also promises social security support for drivers, including health insurance, accident cover and retirement savings options. A dedicated support system is also being planned. Around Rs 10 crore has already been distributed to drivers from pilot operations, according to official data.

Even though the three-year national expansion plan sounds ambitious, the current app experience still needs major improvement.

We tested the app ourselves and found it far from being fully functional, which shows there is still a long road ahead before the nationwide rollout becomes practical.